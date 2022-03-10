The rivals clash at Twickenham on Saturday with the winners going on to challenge Grand Slam-chasing France for Wales’s crown in the final round.

Jones views Ireland as “red-hot favourites” and has stated that even when buying a coffee this week a barista wrote off England’s chances amid suggestions from retired Ireland players Jamie Heaslip and Stephen Ferris, as well as former head coach Eddie O’Sullivan, that his side are struggling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Farrell’s men were edged 30-24 by a highly impressive France in round two, but a defiant Jones still believes that Saturday’s collision will be a step up they are unable to handle.

England coach Eddie Jones . Picture: PA.

“Ireland haven’t played against a team like us before – they haven’t played against South Africa since 2017,” Jones said.

“We played against South Africa last year and did well in those physical stakes, so we intend to really take it to them.

“We play with a physicality they haven’t seen before. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on Saturday.

“We have one intention in this game and that’s to go after Ireland. We are going to chase them hard down the street.

“Everywhere they go, we’re going to be in their faces and we’re going to take time and space away from them. Do we enjoy that challenge? Yes.

“This team don’t know how good they can be and we are certainly going to find out on Saturday how good we can be.”

Since falling at Murrayfield on the opening weekend, England have stitched together solid wins against Italy and Wales, but the demands increase significantly over the next two weekends. A feature of of their Six Nations has been an attack that has ignited only in brief spurts as they get to grips with a new unstructured approach, but Jones insists it could detonate at any moment.

“We’re not far away. We’re one pass, one accurate kick, one good support line away from being very good,” Jones said. “We’re really pleased with the way it’s going, but it’s not converting into tries when the game’s always about scoring tries.

“We’d like it to be this weekend but if not it might be next weekend. If it’s not next weekend it might be on the Australia tour. But it’s coming. It’s like that wave coming in.