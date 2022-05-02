Yorkshire RU round-up: Leeds Tykes avoid relegation

Leeds Tykes player Adam Brown pictured in the scrum. Picture: Simon Hulme

With rivals Blackheath losing, the Yorkshire side are assured of finishing outside the bottom two and may climb further up the table with their one remaining game against Cinderford next Saturday.

Taunton drew first blood with a try in the second minute, but just five minutes later Leeds got off the mark with hooker Adam Brown crashing over, and shortly after they took the lead with scrum-half William Hardwick having his try converted by outside centre Charlie Venables as the Tykes went 12-5 ahead.

The hosts scored a second try on 22 minutes but the missed conversion ensured Leeds stayed in front, and they extended their lead with tries on 29 and 33 minutes from left winger Harry Jukes and inside centre Tom Williams, Venables converting both to put the Yorkshire side 26-10 ahead.

And they weren’t done with the first half yet, as stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley had his 40th minute try converted by Venables to put them 33-10 ahead.

After the break Titans pulled one back early on, but Leeds remained in control and continued to open up gaps in the home defence.

Venables kicked a penalty just after the hour mark, and replacement Ben Dixon touched down with 10 minutes left to leave Leeds 41-19 ahead.

A late converted try for Taunton ensured they took a bonus point from the match, but it was the Tykes who went home happy.

After the high of being crowned National Two (North) champions the week before Hull came down to earth with a bump, losing out 24-7 at Luctonians.

Winger Mike Adlard’s first half try was converted by stand-off Simon Humberstone, but that proved to be their only score of the match as a 14-7 half time scoreline turned into a 24-7 score at the final whistle.

Previously second in the table, Rotherham Titans slipped to third as they too suffered an away defeat, 38-19 at Wharfedale.

Tom Davidson kicked an early penalty and shortly after added the conversion following Ryan Carlson’s 15th minute try which put Wharfedale 10-0 ahead.

Connor Field touched down for Rotherham 10 minutes later, but winger Oli Cicognini scored a second try for the home side as they went 15-5 ahead.

No 8 Zak Poole’s 35th minute try was converted by stand-off Joseph Carlisle which left the scores close at 15-12 at the break. But Wharfedale had the better of the second half with tries from Madison Hunting and Rian Hamilton, with Davidson kicking both conversions and three penalties.

Harry Dunne pulled back a try for the Titans which Carlisle converted, but it wasn’t enough to challenge for the win.

Sheffield Tigers were 43-28 winners in their match against Stourbridge at Dore Moor.

The visitors went 14-0 up in the first five minutes, but once Tigers had got up to speed they soon hit back with tries from Jamie Broadley, Connor Scott, Simeon Meek and Rob Davidson, while Davidson kicked four conversions and a penalty to make it 31-14 to the Tigers.

Two more converted tries from Stourbridge narrowed the gap to 31-28, but the hosts went on to win with Broadley completing his hat-trick with two more tries, one converted by Davidson.

Hull Ionians were 47-19 winners over Chester.