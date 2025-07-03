Scarborough side win international cricket festival

Scarborough College Boys emerged victorious on the final day of the APEX International Cricket Festival.

The tournament, taking place at Millfield School, Somerset, officially kicked off on Monday morning, where the North Yorkshire side battled their way to the final against South African outfit BEST Academy.

Scarborough College claimed a well-deserved victory in the final, winning by 40 runs in a flawless APEX campaign.

Described as ‘the leading U15s cricket festival for girls and boys’, teams have travelled to the college from across the world, including sides from South Africa and the Namibian national team.

Tournament co-Founder Ed Clews commented on the final, saying: “Our team at APEX, alongside the partners, viewers and coaches alike, have been so blown away with the performances of these players at our first festival here at Millfield.

“Scarborough College have obviously emerged victorious from the pack, after displaying an incredible quality of cricket throughout the three days.

“In an unblemished tournament run, they’ve seen off competition from all across the globe, and that exact competition is what we’re all about. Congratulations to all sides!”

The APEX International Cricket Festival took place this week from Monday 30th June to Wednesday 2nd July – ambassadors Sir Andrew Strauss and Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE were live in attendance, watching on as the players battle it out for the trophy.

Audiences from across the globe could watch the tournament live, in conjunction with tournament partners DropBox, by visiting the official APEX YouTube channel.

To find out more information about the festival, visit: https://apex-festival.com/