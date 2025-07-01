Scarborough teams lead international cricket festival after Day 1

Scarborough College girls and boys have topped their respective tables on Day 1 of the APEX International Cricket Festival, taking place at Millfield School, Somerset this week.

The tournament officially kicked off on Monday morning, and the sides from North Yorkshire have found themselves leading the pack with two days to go.

Described as ‘the leading U15s cricket festival for girls and boys’, teams have travelled to the college from across the world, including sides from the likes of Namibia and South Africa.

Following two wins from two each, both Scarborough sides are now in first place as the festival begins to heat up. The girls’ group includes the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) and Next Level Academy, while the boys’ group contains the Namibian national side, Kent College and Trinity Croydon.

Scarborough College girls face off to bat (credit: rb Create)

Tournament co-founder Max Rusling commented on the day’s action, saying: “The opening of the festival has been a long time coming, and it’s been incredible to see all these teams come from across the world to compete.

“Both Scarborough College sides have topped the Day 1 tables, and it’s been a testament to how well they’ve started.

“Some amazing cricket has been played by both sides, although it’s very close at the top so we’ll see how things transpire before the final!”

The APEX International Cricket Festival is taking place this week from Monday 30th June to Wednesday 2nd July – ambassadors Sir Andrew Strauss and Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE are in live attendance, watching on as the players battle it out for the trophy.

Scarborough girls face off against Next Level Academy (credit: rb Create)

Audiences from across the globe can watch the tournament live, in conjunction with tournament partners DropBox, by visiting the APEX YouTube channel.