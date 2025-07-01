Sheffield United announce main sponsor for new season

The Blades have revealed their new front-of-shirt sponsor

Midnite, one of the UK’s fastest-growing online sportsbooks, has been named as the principal partner of Sheffield United for the 2025-26 season.

Midnite’s logo will be on the front of Blades shirts for the men’s and women’s adult first teams, training kits and adult replica shirts. It will also be displayed around Bramall Lane, on home match team sheets, the matchday programme and across the club’s social media channels.

The partnership also launches Midnite Premium Seat Upgrade. This will see two lucky season ticket holders drawn at random before each men’s home league game to enjoy a premium match experience in the prestigious Tony Currie Suite.

Midnite and Sheffield United will also collaborate to bring Blades fans closer to their club with a series of unique moments and unprecedented opportunities throughout the season.

Midnite was the official betting partner of the 2025 World Snooker Championship, held at the Crucible in Sheffield earlier this year.

Jonathan Shaw, Vice President of Growth at Midnite, said: “It’s a privilege for Midnite to become principal partner of Sheffield United for the coming season. The club has a proud history and a strong connection with its supporters and we’re committed to helping make this a memorable season for Blades fans.

“This partnership continues our efforts to grow Midnite as a challenger brand in the UK market, as we look to build our presence and offer a genuine alternative to the established tier-one operators. We’re looking forward to working with the club and its supporters throughout the season.”

Sheffield United's new training kit features the Midnite sponsor

Paul Fielder Head of Commercial for Sheffield United Football Club said: “We’re pleased to welcome Midnite as our principal partner for the 2025-26 season. They’ve shown a clear commitment to working with the club and its supporters and we’ve been impressed by their thoughtful and collaborative approach.

“We look forward to developing the partnership over the season and providing Blades fans with some memorable moments along the way.”