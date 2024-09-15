Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer were pictured smiling on the balcony at the Betfred St Leger meeting yesterday.

His appearance at the South Yorkshire course came after he returned from Washington DC, where he met the US president, and ahead of his flight to Rome this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir said: “There aren’t many better days out than the races in the sunshine, so it’s a pleasure to be back in Doncaster for the historic St Leger this year.

“My wife has a close connection with the racecourse so the thrill of the St Leger is no stranger to us.”

Keir Starmer (right) and wife Victoria Starmer on day three of the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Lady Starmer is a big horse racing fan and her mother lived in Doncaster.

She told the Racing Post last year: "My gran used to live on Doncaster racecourse and I walked the neighbour's dog there as a little child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir and his wife went down into the paddock before the big race, the Betfred St Leger, to meet the participants of the world’s oldest Classic.

Certain sections of the crowd hurled abuse at the Prime Minister and his wife in unpleasant scenes.

Warning: video below contains language some people may find unpleasant

It comes as the Prime Minister is under pressure for failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife within the designated time limit, according to Parliamentary rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gifts, from prominent Labour donor Lord Alli, were not initially declared in the register of MPs’ interests.

Questions were previously raised after the peer, who is Sir Keir’s biggest personal donor, was given a pass for Downing Street after the election.

The Sunday Times reported that the Prime Minister approached the parliamentary authorities on Tuesday to make a late declaration after being given updated advice on what needed to be registered.

The Tories have demanded a full investigation into the Starmers’ links with Lord Alli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) with his wife Victoria on day three of the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Prime Minister did declare funds that he received from Lord Alli, he’s then gone back to the Parliamentary Commissioner to further check details on some of those funds that have made their way to his wife.

“So he has done that, and he is seeking to comply with the rules. So this is not an issue of transparency. He is attempting to be transparent.”

He added: “I’ve just come back from the United States, where US presidents and first ladies have a huge budget paid for by the taxpayer so that they look their best on behalf of the US people. We don’t have that system over here.

“The truth is that successive prime ministers, unless you’re a billionaire like the last one, do rely on donations, political donations, so they can look their best, both in the hope of representing the country, if you’re in the Opposition, or indeed as prime minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir had a high-profile legal career before entering politics and Mr Lammy said “I’m not suggesting the Prime Minister is broke”, but “successive prime ministers want to look their best – and their partners – for the country, that is what lies behind this”.

The Sunday Times reported the donations covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations for Lady Starmer both before and after Labour’s election win in July.

MPs are required to register gifts and donations within 28 days.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We sought advice from the authorities on coming to office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believed we had been compliant, however, following further interrogation this month, we have declared further items.”