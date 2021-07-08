England v Italy: Saluting the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 final date with destiny PLUS Leeds United and Barnsley latest - FootballTalk Podcast

YP football witers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the landmark achievement and whether Gareth Southgate’s inspirational squad can in fact go all the way and lift the European Championship trophy.

The team also cover news closer to home with Leeds United’s signing of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo and the announcement of new deals with key duo Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison.

They also discuss the departure from Barnsley of captain Alex Mowatt and what the exit of a number of the coaching staff from Oakwell means for the club.

