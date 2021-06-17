Denmark's Christian Eriksen: Recovering after collapsing in Euro 2020 encounter against Finland.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen – a talented footballer, but a father, husband and son first and foremost – is recuperating well after those harrowing events in Copenhagen on Saturday and for that, we must all count our blessings as matters in the footballing realm pale into insignificance.

Tweeting a message via the official Danish Twitter account on Tuesday, he said: “Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It meant a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

On a Tuesday morning when the sun was out, the sky seemed a little bit bluer reading that.

For Danish supporters who gather in their capital for their second Group B encounter with Belgium later today, the sound of hearty Viking voices singing about one of their own in life and not in commemoration will make for the sweetest of music.

European Championships and World Cups are festivals of football, where supporters come together and celebrate – commiserate where necessary – and forge new friendships in overseas countries whose hospitality is embraced.

Those of us at home can use it to spend quality time with loved ones and sample the experience from afar. Do the wall charts with the kids, get the flags out, pull a rubbish team out in the works sweepstake. You know the script.

Saturday was such a day.

After some ‘dad and lad’ bonding in watching Wales v Switzerland with other like-minded supporters taking advantage of another beautiful day weather-wise, the middle game between Scandinavian neighbours Denmark and Finland was next before the Belgians took the stage in the evening.

Football was subsequently placed into perspective.

The grim scenes just before half-time in Copenhagen of Eriksen receiving CPR on the pitch from medics in front of visibly distressed team-mates and spectators and his wife, beset with worry, seen in tears and being comforted by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and impressive captain Simon Kjaer on the touchline were difficult ones to deal with.

For someone approaching middle age and for my young teenage son and no doubt countless other kids across Europe we were desperately wanting Eriksen to pull through.

Those of a certain age will recall footage from other awful days for football in the Eighties and it was a further reminder of how precious life is. You looked your loved ones in the eyes and knew.

As kids do, phones were anxiously scanned to see if there were any updates regarding the Inter Milan player, while countless adults like myself silently hoped.

The subsequent news from the Danish capital that Eriksen had been stabilised and taken to hospital and was doing okay was better than any result that will take place on the field of play between now and July 11.