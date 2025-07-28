Lionesses legacy: How lionhearts like Chloe Kelly can grow women's football further - Nick Westby

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lionesses showed their now customary fight and tenacity to win the Euros for a second time in Basel on Sunday night, making new heroes in Hannah Hampton, and elevating the likes of Chloe Kelly to the status of British sporting super-stardom.

But how to build on that?

Three years ago, the Lionesses used their new-found platform as a power for good, successfully lobbying the government to unlock millions of pounds in funding for girls football programmes at clubs and in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with the trophy after scoring the winning penalty in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel (Picture: PA)

And the evidence, particularly to this observer, points to it being a huge success.

Part of the many initiatives to come from that investment was the Wildcats Academy, aimed at getting girls aged five to 11 involved in football.

Junior football clubs were given balls, cones, bibs and banners to bring the game to young girls and it was where I first introduced my six-year-old daughter to football in April 2023. By the summer, myself and another dad had taken on coaching responsibilities and we had enough girls to form a five-a-side team in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s Junior Football League. At our first tournament at Kiveton Park we were told by the Sheffield and Hallamshire official that it was the youngest any girls had ever played organised football within the County FA. Quite an achievement.

There were eight teams that started out at Under-7s level that season, a year later it was 20 and this season at Under-9s, there are currently 31 teams - all with squads to cater for a seven-a-side game - scheduled to start the season. In that small sample size alone, the women’s game has more than tripled in size in two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Base (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

It has become so big, Sheffield and Hallamshire have had to make their voluntary girls co-ordinator role a full-time position.

After what Alessia Russo, Kelly and Leah Williamson et al accomplished on Sunday night, interest from young girls is only going to become greater and the grassroots game will feel the benefit of that.

But with so many more girls now involved or having the opportunity to play football, there are issues women’s football needs to address as it continues to grow.

Bridging the gap between junior and senior football is an area that needs attention, as does greater insurance cover for players outside the top two divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the top level a balance needs to be struck between short-term revenue and long-term growth.