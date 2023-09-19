NEIL WARNOCK professed to being 'gobsmacked' and 'hurt' when initially told by Huddersfield Town chief executive officer Jake Edwards that the club had lined up a replacement for him at the start of September.

Given the fact that he has experienced most things that football has to offer, the Yorkshireman's pain didn't linger for too long.

His second stint with the Terriers, which ends after Wednesday night's home game with Stoke City, has been enriching even for a managerial life less ordinary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even accounting for his senior status, it has also provided fire in his belly for new adventures and given what he achieved at Huddersfield, in taking on what looked like a lost cause in February and somehow saving them from Championship relegation, his phone might just be busy come the winter.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock, pictured on the touchline against Rotherham United on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Maybe before then. For the time being, it is Stoke and then time back in Cornwall.

He said: "When I retire (am not managing), I really enjoy it. We want to go to Italy for a while and there's one or two other things I want to do. Somewhere special for my birthday in December.…

"But then something crops up and you think: 'You have certain fans saying 'why doesn't he come with us?' And you think 'Bloody hell, that's tempting.'.

"It's not necessarily something where you might think: 'Not in a million years' because I am not like that.

"I'd take on any stupid thing sometimes. I'm looking forward to seeing what is around the corner. I wouldn't write anything off in football."

On being told Town had lined up a replacement, Warnock commented: "It'd hurt anyone. I knew it was going to come, now or Christmas or in January…

"It does hurt when you have got injured lads back and think you can go on a run. But it's life and you have to get on with it. Once the decision is made, it's irreversible."

Warnock is a survivor and has shown the capacity to quickly move on. He has thick skin, even if you don't forget. To do so in management, it's the first rule.

Unlike at his previous club Middlesbrough, his departure from Town is pretty clean, despite some rumours and there was no fall-out.

The fact that he and Town CEO Edwards spoke together at a press conference on Monday conveyed that.

Warnock said: "I have always got on with Jake, right from the word go. He's my cup of tea.

"But it's always one of those where I have said' tell me straight, don't hang me about..’

"I don't want to find out from an agent or a newspaper like I did at Middlesbrough. I knew weeks before I was going at Middlesbrough and that was out of order after what I did for them."

For the second successive September, Town are now searching for a new-face in the dug-out.

Fortunately, Warnock has at least left them in a decent place.

