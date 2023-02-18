LORD Kamlesh Patel, the man whose decision to sack multiple staff members at Yorkshire led to a raft of unfair dismissal payouts, has claimed that “all the actions I took were absolutely right” as he prepares to stand down as the club’s chairman.

Lord Patel addresses the media at Headingley in November 2021 after taking over as Yorkshire chairman. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images.

In what some may regard as a delusional defence of his period in office, Patel said that he had no regrets about any decision he had taken and that, if anything, he would be “even stronger” if he had his time over.

Patel summarily dismissed 14 people in December 2021 for signing a letter that questioned the character and motives of former player Azeem Rafiq, whose claims of racism sparked a clear-out of the club’s coaching and backroom staff, with more than 20 people in total leaving their positions. Yorkshire admitted the sackings were “procedurally unfair” after staff were not given a chance to put their side of the story.

As a result of the various dismissals, settlements, payments and legal fees, Yorkshire are expected to announce a circa £3m loss in their next accounts.

But in an interview with the Asian newspaper Eastern Eye, Patel said: “I do not believe I did anything wrong at Yorkshire. I think all the actions I took were absolutely right. Would I take them again? Yes. I’d probably be even stronger in what I did.”

Patel claimed a group of people wanted to destroy him and blamed the England and Wales Cricket Board for not backing him despite asking him to “turn this disaster around” and make sure “some people who were there from the previous regime did not take part” in subsequent reforms.