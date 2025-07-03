The Sisterhood: Celebrating a season of women’s sport in style

This summer, the popular Leeds sports bar, The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes, is focusing on women’s sports and giving them the attention they deserve.

As the country gets ready to cheer on the Lionesses and England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup team, The Brotherhood will temporarily change its name to The Sisterhood to celebrate an exciting summer of women’s sports.

After the success of its powerful rebrand during the Women’s Euros in 2022, The Sisterhood is coming back—this time even bigger and better. It will offer more events and activities for the women’s sports community, with a louder, more welcoming, and more inclusive programme than ever before.

Backed by Heineken, The Sisterhood campaign supports women in sports by focusing on the community. It works closely with local women’s football and rugby clubs, promotes representation, and encourages equality in the game.

Popular influencer, model, and actor Kimaya Kapoor also praised the campaign, saying it’s all about supporting the community, celebrating women’s achievements, and giving women’s sports the attention they truly deserve—whether it’s through working with local football and rugby clubs or promoting fairness and equal representation in sport.

Fans can look forward to an exciting match day atmosphere – and to make it even better, everyone will get a free pint of Heineken when England scores their first goal of the tournament. How great is that?

There will also be special food and drink deals, confetti cannons, plus live drummers and saxophone players to make the time before and after the matches feel like a big, exciting party.

During August and September, everyone will be watching the Women’s Rugby World Cup. This year, the tournament has grown to include 16 teams and will take place in eight different cities and venues across England.

Fans can look forward to the same amazing atmosphere and fun all through the tournament, with lots of surprises and celebrations to make every game special and unforgettable.

The Brotherhood director and founder, Seema Dhiman, said, “The Sisterhood is more than a name change, it’s a statement of solidarity, celebration, and support for women in sport. We hope to engage local communities, particularly women’s football and rugby clubs, and promote greater inclusivity and representation in the game. It’s going to be more than watching a game, it promises to be an immersive experience that brings people together in full voice setting the tone for two tournaments the nation won’t forget and, fingers crossed, triumph for England in both!”