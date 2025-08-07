Titans and trespasser: Inside The Hundred’s explosive opener at Lord’s

Cricket has pivoted to the razzmatazz of The Hundred after a blockbuster Test series between England and India.

The Hundred returned for its fifth season with a double-header at Lord’s on Tuesday, producing mixed results for the London Spirit sides. Meg Lanning’s brilliant 85 (51) went in vain as the Grace Harris-inspired London Spirit women outclassed the Oval Invincibles by 17 runs.

With Kane Williamson at the helm and Justin Langer in the men’s dugout, the London Spirit side crumbled to the second-lowest total in The Hundred’s history against the Invincibles. Next season, Indian Premier League owners will hold at least a partial influence over four teams in The Hundred.

It was last month that the Marylebone Cricket Club and the Tech Titans agreed to take operational control of London Spirit, effective October 1. The England and Wales Cricket Board sold a 49% stake to Cricket Investor Holdings Limited (CIHL), a consortium known as the Tech Titans.

Rashid Khan was asked about his meeting with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani after the Oval Invincibles won The Hundred opener by 6 wickets

Titans touch down

The apex cricket board also gifted a 51% stake to MCC in the build-up to the new season. Smiling for family pictures at The Lord’s, the new owners also witnessed the demolition of the men’s team at the hands of the defending champions.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captains Kane Williamson and David Warner both perished for cheap (9) in the London derby as spin wizard Rashid Khan made a memorable debut in Oval Invincibles’ six-wicket win.

Rashid’s Oval connections

Mumbai Indians confirmed its successful bid to partner with the London-based Oval Invincibles in February. “That played a big part in me coming here. Played for them (Mumbai Indians) all-around, except the IPL. In all other leagues, I play only for them. It’s nice to know that they are getting in,” Rashid said.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio chairperson Akash Ambani also attended The Hundred opener at Lord’s. “Spoke to him last night, he said he is coming to the game. Maybe, tomorrow or next day, we will meet,” Rashid responded when asked about his meeting with Mr Ambani, who is the owner of the Mumbai Indians.

Tom Moody, head coach of the Invincibles, shares a strong rapport with Rashid, who has fond memories of working with the Australian during their time together at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Nice to be back with him, enjoyed my IPL days with him a lot. First three-four years, someone who helped me in my cricket (journey), so it’s nice to be back with him,” Rashid said.

Trespasser

Rashid’s magical spell of 3 for 11 from 20 balls earned him Player of the Match, but the loudest cheer at the iconic Lord’s was reserved for a fox.

The unexpected intruder briefly halted play during the Invincibles’ run chase, giving The Hundred its first internet-breaking moment of the new season.

“This is a first at the Home of Cricket. How do you catch a fox, Broady?” Eoin Morgan quipped during Sky Sports commentary, turning to Stuart Broad for answers.