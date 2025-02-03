Deadline Day Live: Leeds United opening in striker search, Hull City eye former Blades defender

Follow all the latest developments with our Deadline Day Live Blog

It’s already been a busy window with Sheffield United splashing the cash on a new striker and Hull City being active with seven new signings.

Huddersfield Town got their transfer business done early, they said, but after three straight defeats will they make a last-ditch move.

And will Sheffield Wednesday get any more late deals over the line after the drama between owner Dejphon Chansiri and head coach Danny Rohl.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:37 BST

Hull City to make splash on Champions League debutant

Hull City set to pip Sunderland for Liverpool youngster...

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:39 BST

Bradford City make first deal of deadline day

The League Two side are up and running with the signing of former Huddersfield Town player...

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:56 BST

Fresh twist in Hull's pursuit of Liverpool youngster

It’s now looking like Hull City will miss out on Liverpool’s youngster to a rival Championship club...

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 11:04 BST

Meet Bradford's new signing

Bradford City’s new signingplaceholder image
Bradford City’s new signing | Bradford City
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 11:34 BST

Hull eyeing former Blades favourite

John Egan was a real fan favourite of Sheffield United, making over 200 appearances for the Blades.

It’s not worked out for him at Burnley, so he could be on his way back to Yorkshire.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 12:06 BST

One in, one out at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough were always going to be busy today - notwithstanding a local derby against Sunderland live on TV tonight - and they’re already off and running on deadline day.

Michael Carrick has brought one player in and shipped another out on loan.

Here’s the full story.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 12:50 BST

Blades and Owls look to do business

Sheffield United have had a productive transfer window since the takeover by COH Sports was confirmed before Christmas. But they may have one more piece of business to do with Jimmy Dunne, the QPR defender, a target of theirs.

And across the city, Sheffield Wednesday’s first two signings only came through the door on Saturday, They’re reportedly chasing Chelsea youngster Aaron Anselmino on loan.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 13:41 BST

He scored the goal that sunk them at Wembley last season, now Leeds United want Southampton’s Adam Armstrong to help get them across the line in the promotion race.

But Middlesbrough and Sunderland are interested too.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 14:31 BST

Middlesbrough close in on forward

He has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in the current window - but appears Middlesbrough-bound.

Kelechi Iheanacho spent seven years at Leicester City.placeholder image
Kelechi Iheanacho spent seven years at Leicester City. | PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 15:46 BSTUpdated 15:46 BST

Middlesbrough defender eyed

Two Championship clubs have been linked with a long-serving Middlesbrough defender.

He has been on the books at the Riverside since 2019.

Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel has reportedly attracted interest.placeholder image
Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel has reportedly attracted interest. | George Wood/Getty Images
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 17:27 BST

Bradford City loan exit

Vadaine Oliver has left Bradford City on loan on the final day of the winter window.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 17:28 BST

Leeds United transfer twist

An update regarding Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has emerged following talk of interest from Leeds United.

Adam Armstrong is reportedly not heading to Leeds United.placeholder image
Adam Armstrong is reportedly not heading to Leeds United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 18:21 BST

Hull City land ex-Sheffield United star

A former Sheffield United stalwart has returned to Yorkshire to sign for Hull City.

John Egan is back in Yorkshire.placeholder image
John Egan is back in Yorkshire. | Hull City
