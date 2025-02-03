Deadline Day Live: Leeds United opening in striker search, Hull City eye former Blades defender
It’s already been a busy window with Sheffield United splashing the cash on a new striker and Hull City being active with seven new signings.
Huddersfield Town got their transfer business done early, they said, but after three straight defeats will they make a last-ditch move.
And will Sheffield Wednesday get any more late deals over the line after the drama between owner Dejphon Chansiri and head coach Danny Rohl.
Bradford City make first deal of deadline day
The League Two side are up and running with the signing of former Huddersfield Town player...
Fresh twist in Hull's pursuit of Liverpool youngster
It’s now looking like Hull City will miss out on Liverpool’s youngster to a rival Championship club...
Meet Bradford's new signing
Hull eyeing former Blades favourite
John Egan was a real fan favourite of Sheffield United, making over 200 appearances for the Blades.
One in, one out at Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough were always going to be busy today - notwithstanding a local derby against Sunderland live on TV tonight - and they’re already off and running on deadline day.
Michael Carrick has brought one player in and shipped another out on loan.
Blades and Owls look to do business
Sheffield United have had a productive transfer window since the takeover by COH Sports was confirmed before Christmas. But they may have one more piece of business to do with Jimmy Dunne, the QPR defender, a target of theirs.
And across the city, Sheffield Wednesday’s first two signings only came through the door on Saturday, They’re reportedly chasing Chelsea youngster Aaron Anselmino on loan.
He scored the goal that sunk them at Wembley last season, now Leeds United want Southampton’s Adam Armstrong to help get them across the line in the promotion race.
But Middlesbrough and Sunderland are interested too.
Middlesbrough close in on forward
He has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in the current window - but appears Middlesbrough-bound.
Middlesbrough defender eyed
Two Championship clubs have been linked with a long-serving Middlesbrough defender.
He has been on the books at the Riverside since 2019.
Bradford City loan exit
Vadaine Oliver has left Bradford City on loan on the final day of the winter window.
Leeds United transfer twist
An update regarding Southampton forward Adam Armstrong has emerged following talk of interest from Leeds United.
Hull City land ex-Sheffield United star
A former Sheffield United stalwart has returned to Yorkshire to sign for Hull City.