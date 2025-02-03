Yorkshire bare knuckle boxer Alex Wilson did himself proud in Cardiff encounter

‘Did ya sen and Yorkshire proud’ seems to be the social media consensus in praise of local bare knuckle boxer Alex Wilson who travelled to Cardiff on the first Saturday in February for his second bare knuckle bout under contract to Anglo-American promoter BYB. Wilson lost the fight being stopped in the fourth of five scheduled rounds by ex-UFC fighter ‘Welsh Dragon’ Jack Marshall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I thought I was winning for much of the fight,’ commented Wilson on social media. ‘I was countering well but bare knuckle can turn in an instant and I was knocked down in the fourth. Against a massively experienced opponent. I think I’m sometimes too nice in my approach. This must stop; I’m always the nice guy. That said I learnt a lot about myself and those around me. I’m gutted I didn’t get the job done. I had everything in the bag to get it done but fatigue played a massive part. I know now exactly what must be altered. I’ve proved that I deserve my place amongst the best.’

The former student of Whitcliffe Mount and a father of two, Wilson, 29, lives in Cleckheaton and works both as a personal trainer and as needed in his family’s building company. His performance in Cardiff earnt fulsome praise from Jim Freeman Dove who runs the British arm of BYB who stated that ‘we’re proud of Alex. He’s still a bare-knuckle novice and has much to learn in the sport but is still young enough to do well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad