Yorkshire CCC Fixtures for 2022: Gloucestershire first up in Division One

Harry Brook of Yorkshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

There had been fears that the club would be relegated given its abject handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis.

But Yorkshire will remain as a top-flight club although they could still face a points deduction pending the outcome of an England and Wales Cricket Board investigation into the fiasco.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is the new Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman (Picture: Simon Hulme)

While that situation remains unclear and ongoing, Yorkshire know that they will start out with the chance, all things being equal, of winning their first Championship title since 2015 under new head coach Ottis Gibson.

The club kick-off their campaign against Gloucestershire at Bristol on April 14, with the first Championship home game coming two weeks later against Kent at Headingley.

Yorkshire play Surrey and Hampshire in the Championship at Scarborough in July, with the Roses fixture reverting to Headingley in May.

The return Roses match at Old Trafford is in early September, while York will host a 50-over meeting between the teams on August 4.

Yorkshire also take on Northants in the One-Day Cup at York in addition to playing 50-over contests at Scarborough against Worcestershire and Hampshire.

The T20 Blast Roses meetings are at Old Trafford on May 27 and at Headingley on June 8.