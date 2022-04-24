Yorkshire CCC: Matty Fisher faces month out with new back injury

Yorkshire’s Dom Bess claims the wicket of Luke Proctor, out lbw, but the White Rose side were frustrated by Northamptonshire’s lower order in their County Championship draw. Picture: John Heald

Fisher experienced a back problem during Yorkshire’s opening County Championship match at Gloucestershire.

It is another cruel blow for the 24-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and made his Test debut only last month.

After Yorkshire drew their second Championship game at Northants yesterday, where a flat pitch denied his side a second straight win in another encouraging performance, head coach Ottis Gibson said: “Matt’s had – it’s not a stress fracture, he’s had a reaction. The last time I spoke to the medical people, they said he’d be out for about four weeks. It’s a blow, but he’s had these knocks before and he’s always come back.

“It’s not as bad as what he’s had before, so that’s a good sign, and we will manage him, look after him and help him come back.

“He’s obviously very disappointed because he’s put a lot of work in. He’s had a taste of England and he would have been looking forward to having a really good start to the season and putting himself in contention for the first couple of Tests of the summer. But it’s a long summer, and he’s got to be patient with his recovery, make sure he gets that right, and although we might miss him at the front end of the season, he can still play a huge part in the success of our team this year.”

Fellow pace bowler Ben Coad is close to a return after a groin injury and may play at Essex on May 5. Joe Root is also set to return in that game.

“Joe’s not this week (against Kent), but I think the following week against Essex,” said Gibson. “I spoke to him a couple of days ago and he said, against Essex, he should be ready to come and play. We can’t wait to see him.”