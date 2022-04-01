Yorkshire CCC sign Pakistan T20 specialist Shadab Khan

The 23-year-old will be available for the first five games and also the final six fixtures in the 14-match group stage.

The leg-spinner/batsman - whose deal is subject to international clearance - will link up with Pakistan team-mate Haris Rauf, who is also available for the first five T20 matches as well as the first six County Championship games.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan is headed to Yorkshire (Picture: PA)

Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket, said: “I have been watching the (Yorkshire) team from afar over the past four or five years and I think that we have lacked a couple of things that I would like to see. I would like our one-day game to go in a different direction.

“Shadab Khan is someone who can bat at the top, bat in the middle order and hits the ball a long way. He is also an unbelievable spinner.

“You can imagine Shadab, Adil Rashid and Dom Bess bowling together, giving us a fantastic spin department.”

Khan, who has captured 73 wickets in 64 T20 internationals, said: “I’m really excited to be heading to Yorkshire for the Blast.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Banton (not pictured) during the Vitality IT20 match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday August 30, 2020. (Picture: PA)

“Ever since I started my cricketing journey it has always been a dream of mine to play county cricket.

“It will be made even more special with me being able to play alongside my good friend,Haris.