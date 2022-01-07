Yorkshire CCC still waiting to learn which division they will play in

Home game: What division will Yorkshire be playing in in 2022? (Picture: SWPix.com)

The England and Wales Cricket Board said that they would be released “as soon as possible” for both the men’s and women’s game.

One factor thought to have complicated matters is the uncertainty surrounding which division Yorkshire will be playing in as the ECB carries out its own investigation into the racism affair at the club.

Yorkshire are currently suspended from hosting international cricket, thus potentially impacting on the England schedule.

The ECB has still to provide an update as to how its own investigation into Yorkshire is progressing but told The Yorkshire Post with regard to the fixtures: “The creation of a fixture list is a complex task that requires certainty around many factors including tour schedules, venues for all internationals, men’s and women’s, and other major matches. We are working as quickly as possible to confirm those details.

“We know how much fans like to plan ahead for next summer and thank them all for their patience.

“We will update when we have further details on when fixtures are to be published.”

The domestic fixtures are usually published in November/December.

The ECB said that County Championship cricket will be played regularly from the start of the season in April until the end of July.

The Royal London Cup and The Hundred will follow before the Championship finishes off in September.

The Vitality Blast will start at the end of May, with Finals Day at Edgbaston on July 16.