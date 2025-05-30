Yorkshire’s Samuel Harrison joins McLaren Racing’s Trophy Academy

Ripon based racer Samuel Harrison will join the prestigious McLaren Trophy Academy for 2025 as he takes the next step in an already glittering motorsport career.

Samuel is a multiple championship winning racing driver, having won successive titles in 3 different UK national championships in each of the past 3 years, as well as achieving podium success at the prestigious Goodwood Revival and internationally for Toyota Gazoo Racing at the Abu Dhabi GT4 6 hours.

For 2025 and as a member of the McLaren Trophy Academy, Samuel will race the #90 ALM Motorsport car in the McLaren Trophy, Europe. This high-profile championship is run by McLaren Racing, and is made up of 10 races at 5 iconic tracks across Europe.

The series races alongside the Fanatec GT World Challenge, the highest profile GT Championship in Europe, attracting huge crowds of spectators and all 10 races are live streamed on the McLaren YouTube channel to tens of thousands of fans globally. Importantly for Samuel, this championship is an integral part of McLarens’ academy programme, with the ultimate goal for all drivers being the opportunity of a professional factory drive with the team.

Samuel at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking

Samuel’s championship challenge will start this weekend at round 2 of the championship in Monza, Italy, before races at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium; Nurburgring in Germany; and finally Paul Ricard in France. Samuel will contest these rounds for ALM Motorsport, an internationally renowned racing team, with winning pedigree developed across a number of other championships.

Most recently, the team have enjoyed success as race winners in the European Touring Car Championship, and so expectations are high and match those of Samuel’s already stellar career.

A confident Samuel commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining ALM Motorsport to fight for the championship in the McLaren Trophy, Europe. This is an exciting step for my career as I look to secure a works drive with McLaren in the future and realise my goal of racing professionally.”

To find out more about Samuel visit www.shmotorsport.co.uk