Young Pontefract star wins national squash Rising Star award

Sienna Hampshaw has been crowned female Rising Star at the 2024 England Squash Awards following a triumphant year which saw her lift the Polish Junior Open title.

Alongside her thrilling victory in Poland, the 12-year-old, who plays at Pontefract Squash Club, also finished as runner-up at the prestigious ProAir British Junior Championships in Sheffield and has played in multiple tournaments in the higher U15s age category.

First place finishes at the Newcastle and South Manchester Silvers, combined with her performances for Team North at the Battle of the Border, led to her being called up to the England Potential squad for the first time in September 2024, with her focus now set on representing England at next year’s Five Nations in France.

The youngster's favourite match of the year was her final victory in the Polish Junior Open where she defeated British national champion Nadiya Ismail 11-8 6-11 14-12 11-5.

Reflecting on the pair’s competitive rivalry, Hampshaw said: “That was probably my favourite of the year because I’d never managed to beat her before and getting to go abroad is great.

“I'd like to reach England number one before Nadiya ages up because I don't want to be England number one after she moves up [to U15s]. I want to get it because I earn it, not because she's not in it anymore.”

Whilst becoming England’s number one seed is in her immediate sights, Hampshaw is hoping to continue this momentum into 2025 and beyond, particularly after the announcement of squash’s inclusion at the LA28 Olympics.

“I want to do well in the British Junior Open in January, but in the future, I would love to be an Olympic medallist,” she revealed.

“I’ll be 16, so it might be too soon and obviously there’s some strong women in the country coming through that will want to go to the Olympics as well. I just need to keep working, and then I’m just going to have to prove myself at the top level.”

Away from competing around the country and abroad, Hampshaw has recently started playing with, and helping, some of the younger players at the club. The young star is coached by 2024’s England Squash Coach of the Year, Jayne Robinson, and sees her coach as a huge inspiration. She said: “She's always been the person that I've wanted to achieve success for. She always helps me, she’s so supportive and I really look up to her.”

With a bright future ahead of her, and a number of incredible stars to look up to across the game, one name stands above the rest for Hampshaw as her favourite player. She concluded: “I look up most to Laura Massaro, I’ve read her book so many times. That was the first thing that made me look up to her, so I started watching old squash clips. I really aspire to her and relate to what she went through.”