36 hours in Cheltenham

It’s amazing how much can be experienced in just 36 hours.

My family and I visit Cheltenham and stay in the Chedworth Suite at Leonardo Hotels, two interconnecting rooms that create an apartment with two bathrooms and a separate lavatory. It’s stylish contemporary four star luxury complete with its very own Nespresso machine that Heidi (11) can operate without a problem. Thank you Heidi.

This hotel has a swimming pool and a gym. So, no sooner do we check in, we’re in the pool. The children are like fish, it’s great to watch. For the first time in a long time Caroline and I are actually able to swim without Henry or Heidi needing our full attention. There’s a Jacuzzi and a sauna and I make sure I experience both. This is the life.

The hotel is on the outskirts of the festival town so it’s necessary to drive in to watch Awful Auntie at Everyman Theatre. Parking is often difficult to find so I pre-book a spot with yourparkingspace.co.uk in Highbury Lane, just a few minutes walk from the theatre. It’s peace of mind and works out really well. Rush hour traffic means that we have a brisk jog through town and get to the theatre with a few minutes to spare.

I hoped it would be good but this production of Awful Auntie by Birmingham Stage Company far exceeds expectations. This is how theatre should be. Top notch actors and actresses are complimented by exquisite set design. There’s so much to captivate. It has been adapted for stage by Neal Foster, who also plays a very convincing Aunt Alberta as well as a police inspector with a big nose. It’s tough to make children laugh but he does it so well. There’s much humour throughout and I find myself transported back to my childhood, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

For me the strength of a show is gauged by whether it holds the attention of my eight year old son, Henry. And this two hour production certainly does. Although we read the book by David Walliams prior to watching it I don’t think that is what makes Henry want to keep watching, wide-eyed. It’s the fun that is had throughout this show.

We leave the theatre buzzing and return to Leonardo Hotels who realise that a good night’s sleep is vital for happy travellers, so all their beds are Dream beds manufactured by King Koil. They are comfy and we do all sleep.

The following morning we enjoy a superb and leisurely breakfast. I have to have the full English and the ingredients are of a very good quality - I couldn’t do it better myself. It’s just as well I don’t stay here on a regular basis because my waistline would definitely be bigger! There’s just time to get back in the swimming pool before check out at 11am.

The rest of the day is spent in Cheltenham where we enjoy the Regency and some art nouveau architecture. There’s a welcoming French feel to the town. Again, parking is taken care of by yourparkingspace.co.uk and we leave the car in Royal Parade Mews. I’m very impressed with the ease of this service. It just removes the car parking headache.

We have lunch at Phocafe, the Vietnamese street food restaurant where there’s a warm welcome and the waiters and waitresses are knowledgeable and friendly. We’re not quite sure what to expect but soon discover as we take in our surroundings. Chopsticks are on the table although forks are available on request. As ever, the greatest challenge is Henry (8), the picky eater of the family. “So what would you like to eat then son?” I ask, pointing at the kids menu that includes homemade meatballs, noodles and rice. When he discovers the prawn crackers, chocolate waffle and sorbet and Coca Cola, he’s a happy boy. Phew. Harriett and Heidi have meatballs. What sets Phocafe apart is that each meal is prepared by a chef in the restaurant using fresh ingredients. They also make their own juices. Caroline has a couple of apple, mint and lime drinks to accompany her spicy chicken and rice while I go for the detox spinach, cucumber, pear and lemon. Two of these after a beer is prompted by the spicy chicken noodles. After this I am full so can only watch the children tucking into their desserts. It does take Caroline sometime to finish her rice with her chopsticks but I take my hat off to her, she gives it her best shot.

We leave for The Wilson Gallery to see the Radev exhibition (on until Sept 1) which includes a number of inspiring paintings by amongst others Pablo Picasso and Ben and Winifred Nicholson. On the floor beneath there’s a furniture exhibition. Cheltenham is certainly fortunate to have this gem of a gallery.

Before we know it our time is up but we have some great memories.

