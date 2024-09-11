Delays up to two hours are expected on the A1, in Yorkshire, following a multi-vehicle crash.

Drivers travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster, on the A1, are facing long delays following a multi-vehicle crash, including a lorry, on Wednesday (Sept 11).

After 9am the A1 became blocked in the southbound direction between J40 for Darrington and J39 for Doncaster following the crash.

Heavy traffic built up following the accident and National Highways previously warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys as 30 minute delays were in place.

Recovery agents worked to clear the lorry involved but it was protracted due to damage sustained in the crash.