A63 Hull: Major road closed for full weekend as new underpass created

Part of a major A road is set to be closed in Hull as part of planned roadworks next month.

The A63 will be shut between Daltry Street to Roger Millward Way in both directions from 8pm on Friday 7 March until 6am Monday 10 March.

The roadworks team are set to pour more than 1,000 cubic metres of concrete into the underpass on the A63 at Castle Street.

Eventually drviers will see a new split-level junction created by lowering the level of the A63 to create an underpass, with Ferensway and Commercial Road crossing the A63.

The A63 will be shut in Hull for a weekend in March

National Highways Project Manager Michael Upshon said: “We are now at the stage where we can start to pour concrete for the base slabs of the underpass, which is excellent news following recent challenges on the scheme.

“This planned weekend closure is essential to allow us to complete this phase.

“We’ll be pumping over 1,215m3 of concrete which is a huge task, and pumps will be running for the full weekend.

“Machinery will also be required across both carriageways as we construct the base for the new electronic signage.”

The weekend will also be used to complete a number of key areas of work throughout the scheme including works on the A63 mainline close to some residential areas.