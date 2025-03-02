Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 86, Berta Dalia, mother of four and grandmother of nine looks considerably younger than her years as she sits down on a simple wooden chair to join her husband, José, a toyboy at 72, and reflect on her secrets to longevity.

They live in the Nicoya Peninsula in the north west of Costa Rica, an 80-mile stretch just south of the Nicaraguan border, popular with tourists for its abundance of wildlife, landscapes, surfing and culture.

It’s also one of the world’s six ‘Blue Zones’, areas where people are reportedly living longer, healthier lives compared to the global average.

Hannah Stephenson in a thermal spring at Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in Costa Rica. Picture credit: Hannah Stephenson/PA.

The country’s national saying ‘pura vida’, associated with a sense of wellbeing, positivity and gratitude, is no coincidence.

In 2023, the Netflix documentary Live To 100: Secrets Of The Blue Zones, brought the Blue Zones phenomena to a wider audience.

It charted basic threads that connect the longest-lived: a plant-based diet; regular, low-intensity activity; an investment in family; a sense of faith; and sense of purpose, known as ‘plan de vida’.

I’ve chosen to explore Nicoya, home to one of the highest concentrations of centenarians in the world, to find out how holidaymakers might experience a little of what this life affirming – and lengthening – country has to offer.

The waterfalls and thermal pools at Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in Costa Rica. PA Photo. Picture credit: Hannah Stephenson/PA.

The couple, who own Atardecer Dorado, a well-known restaurant serving traditional Costa Rican fare in Manzanillo overlooking the Pacific Ocean, used to take a modest fishing boat out to catch what the diners – and the family – would eat, supplementing their diet with the mangos, papaya and watermelon grown on their patch of land.

So, what’s their secret to a long life? “The salt air from the ocean, the fresh food we eat – rice and beans, eggs, plantain,” says Berta.

“The community is important,” José continues. “We all help each other. Farmers exchange produce, and in the beginning the community didn’t have houses but 10 or 15 of us would get together and build for each other.”

By incorporating elements of ‘Blue Zone’ living into well-being focussed holidays, hotels in Costa Rica are offering visitors the chance to learn about local culture.

The Yoga Shala at Hotel Nantipa, Costa Rica. See PA Feature TRAVEL Costa Rica. Picture credit: Agustina Azcona/Nantipa/PA.

In the small coastal town of Santa Teresa – essentially one long street of restaurants, cafes, surfing rentals, ATV (all-terrain vehicles) hire and souvenir shops – the boutique luxury beachfront hotel Nantipa has launched a Blue Wellness package, inviting guests to enjoy enhanced physical health, minimal stress and fulfilling encounters.

We experience real life on a typical Costa Rican farm with a Tico family where traditional methods are used to rear animals, cut sugar cane and make cheese.

After negotiating bumpy, potholed roads, we are warmly welcomed by a family who have run their 75-acre plot for three generations, living off the land. It is higgledy-piggledy, raw and rustic.

The family works hard to serve up our breakfast of local cheese, fresh tortillas made by the matriarch and other home-grown delights, before showing us how the oxen walk in circles to drive a vice which crushes the sugar canes and squeezes out the juice.

As part of Nantipa’s path to ‘blue wellness’, visitors can increase their physical health by hiking through lush rainforest, swimming under waterfalls, ziplining through tree canopies, or enjoying horseback riding or surf lessons.

I opt for a yoga Shala, a thatched wooden open-air building where my gentle stretching and mindfulness session begins.

Being close to nature is easy in Costa Rica, with plentiful hanging bridge journeys and hikes to see the biodiverse country’s trademark sloths, howler monkeys, iguanas and the amazingly colourful and prolific bird population of toucans, hummingbirds, parrots, and hundreds of other species.

Roadside we spot coatimundis, a relative of the raccoon, with white snouts and light rings on their tails, looking for scraps.

Diet is also key in Blue Zone longevity, but tourists don’t have to live on casado (rice and beans with fish or meat) all the time – although it is tasty – because many restaurants offer menus which are as delicious as they are healthy.

Ceviche – a zesty dish made with raw fish or cooked chicken and dowsed heavily with lime – is a staple, with added home-grown fare including avocado, mango and passionfruit. Coconut is, unsurprisingly, plentiful and fish is caught daily.

All too soon we are venturing away from our coastal resort, five hours’ drive north to La Fortuna, a town in the foothills of the active Arenal Volcano, which has wellbeing at the top of its agenda.

The volcano last erupted in 1968, devastating the town but creating lava flows and rich volcanic soil where the rainforest soon re-emerged.

Here, there are natural thermal waters bubbling up from underground springs, which the Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa has been able to use to its advantage.

A maze of structured pathways at the nearby spa of the hotel lead to 24 pools where guests can soak in the natural thermal waters from the Tabacon River.

I wallow in hot springs amid mini-waterfalls, a river bed floor and tropical planting. Unlike other volcanos I’ve visited, there isn’t a whiff of sulphur.

Sitting in those pools surrounded by nature, wild cerise pink orchids and orange and red ginger plants providing colourful accents against emerald palms and other native flora and fauna, I’m not sure I’ll live longer, but I’m certainly making the most of the time I have on this planet.