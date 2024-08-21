Brexit: EU confirms date British holidaymakers will have to pay £6 fee to enter Europe

The date when British holidaymakers will have to pay a £6 visa-waiver fee to enter certain European countries after Brexit has been confirmed.

Ylva Johansson, the EU Home Affairs Commissioner, has said that the much-delayed Electronic Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will start by May 2025 at the latest.

This will require UK citizens post Brexit to register and pay a £6 fee for entry into the Schengen Area - which is a majority of EU countries.

Britons will also have to enter details about their employment, address and previous trips, as well as biometric information such as fingerprints and a headshot.

Queues at the Port of Dover. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Etias form will last for three years and allows holidaymakers to enter the EU for 90 days in every 180 days, as is the case currently.

It will come after the EU confirmed the launch of the also long-delayed Entry Exit System (EES) for November 10.

This will require travellers to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and facial scans, at the border.

There have been fears of huge delays for holidaymakers, particularly at pinch points like the Port of Dover and the Eurostar Terminal in St Pancras.