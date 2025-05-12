Brits urged to check before travel as car hire expert issues warning

An estimated 3 million Brits will be travelling to Spain, France or Italy this summer. According to ABTA, around 3.9% of holidaymakers choose to rent a car when travelling abroad.

As a result, around 120,000 from British shores will rent a car in a European hotspot in the coming months, but are they all prepared for the task awaiting them?

We all know it’s the opposite side of the road; but what else do you need to be aware of?

Cherie Carter, Managing Director at Yorkshire-based Indigo Car Hire, provided further clarity on driving across mainland Europe:

“Always give priority to the right in France; this rule applies in many towns and villages. Vehicles from the right often have priority, even if you’re on a main road. It can also be advisable to carry an unused breathalyser kit.

“French Law previously required drivers to carry an unused breathalyser kit, but it was abolished in 2020. Despite no longer being law, it is still ‘recommended guidance’ to carry one.

“If you see a yellow diamond sign, this means that you have priority. When it’s crossed out, you no longer have priority.

“It’s also essential across France to get a Crit’Air sticker for your car, these are air quality certificates which indicate the emission levels for your vehicle.

"They are mandatory in some French cities, such as Paris and Lyon. It can take up to 6 weeks to apply for sticker, so if you haven’t applied yet, find your rental car details and apply as soon as you can.

“It is also usual practice in France to allow parking on one side of the road for half of the month, and then the other side of the road for the second half. It could be worth avoiding being the only car on one side of the road.

“In Italy, keep an eye out for ZTL zones. If you’re heading to Rome, Naples or Milan, they will have an abundance of restricted traffic zones, where only residents and authorized workers are permitted to use the routes. A fine of between 80-300 EUR could arrive through the letterbox for any infringements.

“It’s common for drivers in Italy to tailgate, especially on motorways. It’s important to keep your distance and avoid any sudden braking where possible. Another tip is that, while many European countries allow turning right on a red light, Italy is not one of them.

“You might also hear plenty of drivers using the horn; this doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ve made a mistake. Many road users in Italian cities use it to alert you to their presence, and it isn’t considered rude to do so.”

“There are generally a few less rules in Spain, but one thing I have heard more people say in recent years is that driving without a shirt can lead to a 200 EUR fine. Although not illegal, it is generally advised against. If authorities believe being shirtless while driving ‘causes a risk to themselves and others’, an on the spot fine can be issued.

“Finally, although common in the UK, parking against the flow of traffic is less common in many European countries, including Spain.

“It is generally prohibited there, and can result in fines of up to 300 EUR – take the time to find another parking spot or make sure you’re the right way around when parking up.”