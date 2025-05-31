Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finish line was almost in sight. But as I put my feet down and peddled hard to the lodge, I could hear an outsider coming up on my bike’s right.

By that time it was too late, I had been soundly beaten – my dad had done me again. The five of us were racing our bikes back to our apartment in the Cedar area of Center Parcs Sherwood Forest.

And despite turning 70 in a few days, the oldest member of our party had taken the imaginary chequered flag. Admittedly, my dad’s speed was mainly down to the fact that he was on a new fangled electric bike, as opposed our manual mountain bikes but, as he will tell you, a win’s a win, nonetheless.

CenterParcs in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, is an hour away from much of Yorkshire

During our weekend break in Nottinghamshire, there was a lot of competition and adventure, as well as plenty of family time and relaxation.

It all began on a spring-like Friday afternoon, and after finishing school and work for the weekend, my wife Rachel and I, along with our 14-year-old daughter Evelyn and her friend Abigail, and my dad, Allan, made the short trip to the forest in Nottinghamshire.

Although this was the first time my dad had holidayed at any of the Center Parcs villages, he found the check-in process to be a breeze and soon located what would be our home for the next three days – a New Style three-bed Woodland Lodge in the Cedar area.

The lodge has everything you need for a multigenerational weekend break, with plenty of space for everyone.

The subtropical swimming paradise at Center Parcs

There were three bedrooms, with a large shared bathroom and separate w/c, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, a log fire and corner sofa, and a BBQ/patio area outside.

Although we did take a bit of food and drink along with us, Center Parcs also provided us with a hamper from the Parc Market containing some of the essentials needed for our three-night stay.

After unpacking and settling in, we parked the cars up and strolled up to the Cycle Center to pick up our bikes.

Then, following a short ride around the grounds to get our bearings, Friday night was spent in the lodge as we watched the football on the TV with a few beers and glasses of wine and a Mexican feast around the dining table.

The adventure started in earnest on Saturday morning as we rode our bikes over to the Outdoor Activity Centre for a Target Archery session. Whether you’re an archery novice or a bow-and-arrow expert, this fun activity is guaranteed to bring out everyone’s competitive side.

After aiming for the bullseye and racking up as many points we could, Rachel had the steadiest hand and was duly declared the winner by our instructor Jodie.

Her prize was bragging rights and a tasty lunch back at the lodge.

The Subtropical Swimming Paradise is always a highlight of our Center Parcs holidays and that was our destination on the Saturday afternoon.

Even during the cold winter and early spring months, the temperatures inside are a balmy 29.5 degrees Celsius and we spent a couple of hours on the Wild Water Rapids, wave pool and flumes, including the Tropical Cyclone.

That evening, we were booked in for a meal at Sherwood Forest’s brand-new gastropub The Dozing Duck (formerly Foresters’ Inn), which has recently reopened following a £4million overhaul.

We discussed the day’s activities over Welbeck ale battered fish and chips, Underwood’s sausage and mash and Lamb shank shepherd’s pie, before the girls got stuck into an Oreo sundae.

Afterwards, there was even time for a fun game of shuffleboard at the pub, with our competitive instincts kicking in again.

After a relaxing lie-in and a full English brunch at the lodge on Sunday, we indulged in some relaxation at the Aqua Sana Forest Spa.

This was the first time Evelyn, Abbie and my dad had been to this, or any spa for that matter, and it was a real eye-opener for them.

They loved sampling the 25 nature-inspired spa experiences, ranging from the purifying steam rooms and bubbling hot springs to the invigorating ice caves and cosy Forest View beds.

There was also a special treat for Evelyn – as she has turned 14 since our last Center Parcs visit, she was able to have a spa treatment. She said the 20-minute Revive & Renew Express Facial with Faye was her favourite part of the weekend.

On the Sunday afternoon, we sampled Center Parcs’ Sherwood Forest’s newest activity, the TAG Challenge Arena.

Armed with a special wristband, we entered the arena with the aim of swiping as many of the illuminated coloured sensors scattered throughout the zones.

Youth triumphed over experience this time, as Abigail was declared the highest points scorer.

If you fancy something a bit more sedate, Sherwood’s other new activity is the rustic Woodcraft Workshop in which you can create a special souvenir or piece of wall art.

On our final evening, we shared pizzas in front of the telly at the lodge. We also took a few board games and a pack of cards along, which I saw as a chance to get my own back on my Dad and show him and the kids who is the boss.

I won’t reveal who triumphed that time, but one thing I will say is that when it comes to family breaks in the UK, there is no contest – Center Parcs wins hands down every time.

Three-night breaks at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in September 2025 start from £629 based on four people sharing a two-bedroom Woodland Lodge.