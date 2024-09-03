Coastliner: I tried Britain's most scenic bus route for £2 and was dreading it but discovered something

Normally I’m a giddy kipper before a day out at the seaside but this time I felt apprehensive about the journey ahead of us - a three hour double decker Coastliner bus ride to Scarborough.

Four children, a pushchair and I would be off on this adventure.

A bus from Wakefield to Leeds Bus Station - which took 45 minutes alone - started this journey.

I knew Scarborough would be a jam-packed day full of family-friendly activities but what I didn’t know was how the children would fare on such a long journey.

The Yorkshire Coastliner may have been voted Britain's most scenic bus route, but I knew that wouldn’t appeal to children.

I endeavoured to give my own tour guide commentary however, such as spotting The Old Fire Station Cafe in Gipton and the Red Bus Cafe on the A64 York Road.

Once we were out of the industrial suburbs and on the tree lined route which is only attractive to us non Gen-Zers, I tried my best to show them on my phone all the attractions that awaited us.

Our first major stop was York for the train station where you can jump aboard a York open top sightseeing bus, the National Railway Museum and then the Shambles before heading to Malton.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin endured 5 hours

It was during this stretch of countryside where travel sickness and “are we there yet?” requests started to kick in. We were half way by then but my overly optimistic response didn’t wash because the kids were tracking the trip on their apps.

I myself had been continuously impressed by the idyllic landscape - but for the kids it was “just a load of grass and trees.”

When the extremely patient bus driver swapped with another at Malton it gave us enough time for a quick loo break.

Back on board for our last 45 minutes, I noticed the map on the bus showed that the bus also stops at Eden Camp, Flamingo Land and finally Whitby; all locations which I had previously thought were impossible for me without a car.

Take plenty of snacks for the kids

It was no mean feat keeping morale high until we reached our destination slightly behind schedule.

Fortunately I’d brought lots of drinks and snacks and there were plenty of charging ports on the bus.

We managed the last stretch to Scarborough via the train station.

We jumped off at Peasholm Park near the North Bay. If you can persuade the kids to bypass the arcades this is the heart of activities and my personal favourite. At Peasholm Park there are pedalos, bowls, special displays and walks.

Sophie and family in Peasholm Park

There’s also a nearby mini golf course, Alpamare Waterpark is up the road, North Bay miniature railway and Scarborough’s Open Air theatre are across the road, North Bay beach is two minutes away and the Sea Life Centre at North Bay is a short bus ride or trip on the miniature railway.

Verdict:

If you live near or on the Coastliner route this is a game changer for those of us who don’t have a car or the money to travel to the seaside.

Many people also use it to get to their local shops because the bus is convenient and sociable. Although one pensioner who has a bus pass complained about the £2 fares.

“They make the buses too busy. I can’t wait for them to end.”

Others explained how they were a lifeline to people.

They not only save cash but the environment too. For us doing the full stretch, travelling from home via bus to get the Coastliner from Leeds to Scarborough was a mission taking almost five hours.

It was fine for me as I’ll happily occupy myself and enjoy the view. For the kids it was a bit long for a day out one way, but so would a coach trip. I just wouldn’t travel there and back via bus all in one day. For those who live closer and near the Coastliner route, it was ideal for day trippers.

For two bus journeys it was £4 each (two singles) opposed to the train fare which would be £35 one way which quickly adds up when there’s more than one of you.

These £2 bus journeys give families across Yorkshire freedom to make places accessible not to mention helping improve the environment and tourism in areas.

I for one found the ride much more friendly and relaxed than boarding a train in rush hour.

I think it’s a travesty for the fare cap to be ending as this vital service is quite literally a vehicle to keep people and places connected.