Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Bidder identified to reopen and run the airport from spring 2026

A bidder has been identified to reopen and run the Doncaster Sheffield Airport from spring 2026, a document has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) meeting next week (November 12), leaders will discuss the full business case for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed in 2022 after owners said it was no longer viable.

In the document, the authors said the procurement processes led by the City of Doncaster Council (CDC) had returned a preferred bidder with a credible international airport operator which could reopen and run the airport in spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the said SYMCA meeting next week, the board will make a decision on whether to provide CDC an additional £3m from existing earmarked resources to progress with reinstatement activity and continue commercial negotiations.

In the document, the authors said the procurement processes led by the City of Doncaster Council (CDC) had returned a preferred bidder with a credible international airport operator which could reopen and run the airport in spring 2026.

Although the identity of the bidder, for the time being, will remain confidential, the CDC could continue commercial negotiations with them “to ensure the best possible deal is secured, placing the required protections around public investment”.

The plan is that these negotiations will be concluded by Christmas this year.

Subject to agreement over the business case, the MCA Board has previously agreed in principle to provide £138m in support of Doncaster’s Place Investment Plan that could be used to reopen DSA and create a world-leading sustainable aviation hub at Gateway East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the publication of the paper, a press release was sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

In it, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “As I have from the beginning of this process, I remain fully committed to reopening the airport.

“That’s why I and the MCA Board have authorised the release of up to £138m in support of that plan, subject to the right deal being struck with the right operator, so we can get South Yorkshire’s airport back.

“With that level of investment, and with a deal that is this significant to the whole of South Yorkshire, I am also determined to ensure we progress earnestly ensuring we build on the foundations of a leading regional economic asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will give City of Doncaster Council the financial firepower they need while continuing to work at pace to secure the future of DSA, at the same time as making sure we do everything we can to protect taxpayers’ money, and giving the new operator every chance to establish a leading regional airport here in Doncaster.”

The mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones added that this was “yet another major step forward” in reopening the airport which used to see flights take off for the Mediterranean and cities in Central and Southeastern Europe.

She said that the airport has “incredible potential to bring jobs and prosperity to Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire region”.