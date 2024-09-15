The Sunday Times’ “20 best secret villages to live” in list has landed and one Yorkshire dwelling has made it into the top five.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With historical roots dating back to the Domesday Book of 1086, Bishop Wilton, is located near the stunning Yorkshire Wolds Way.

The Sunday Times’ places Bishop Wilton in spot number five on the 20 best secret villages to live in list - which also features the likes of Malpas, inCheshire, Broughton, in Hampshire and Barlaston, in Staffordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list celebrated the East Yorkshire village for its idyllic setting and close-knit community, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

It also praised the community and culture.

The Sunday Times said: “Bishop Wilton is certainly good looking, with red-tiled roofs, lush grass verges around a burbling stream, all overlooked by the elegant outline of St Edith’s Church.

“You’ll find the community volunteering in the shop and café — opened in 2020 after an enthusiastic fundraising campaign — or helping to marshal the 2,000 visitors who turn up to the annual show.”

Yorkshire Post Newspapers/Tony Johnson

The list raves about The Fleece Inn’s “open fires, home-cooked food and Yorkshire ales” as well as the village's location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Wilton is close to the scenic Wolds Way and the historic market town of Pocklington.

The village is also home to St Edmund’s church - a Grade I listed building, meaning it is of exceptional interest. It has a Norman tower and some mediaeval features.

Lastly, The Sunday Times moves to house prices in the area with period cottages starting at about £260,000; allow £500,000 for a family-sized four-bedroom home. The overall average price for a home in Bishop Wilton is £395,070, according to The Sunday Times.