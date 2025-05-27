Five reasons to visit Fort Myers, Florida, this summer

With long days of golden sunshine, pristine beaches, and outdoor activities for every nature lover, Florida’s Gulf Coast gem Fort Myers is a destination to relax, recharge and reconnect on a family holiday this summer. Here are just five reasons we love this jewel of the sunshine state for summer fun:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s home to six Florida state parks

Fort Myers is a haven for nature lovers thanks to its six state parks, from the secluded secret beaches of Lovers Key State Park, Fort Myers Beach to the hiking trails of Estero Bay Preserve State Park, Estero. Head to Cayo Costa State Park, Cayo Costa, a former fishing ground of the Native American Calusa population only accessible by boat or kayak, to discover miles of undeveloped, pristine shoreline for swimming, snorkelling, shelling, fishing and birdwatching.

It serves up unrivalled Gulf Coast seafood

Fort Myers is perfect for a family-friendly summer holiday.

It’s impossible to visit Fort Myers and not indulge in the catch of the day. Don’t miss local favourite grouper, blackened or in a crisp fish taco, the sweet and succulent gulf shrimp, a whole roasted red snapper, the tropical delicacy conch or the unmissable Florida spiny lobster. Pinchers Crab Shack is the number one spot for fresh seafood on the waterfront, and of course their iconic Key Lime Pie for dessert.

It’s the seashell capital of the USA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanibel Island’s beaches are strewn with seashells, thanks to the warm Gulf waters depositing them daily. Pick up a shell bag from your hotel and while away the hours shelling on the beach, the most mindful of holiday activities. The island’s Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum is the only one of its kind in the USA, featuring interactive exhibits on molluscs and their importance to the local ecosystem. Don’t forget to say hello to the newest member of the museum team, a giant Pacific octopus.

You can get up close to manatees

You'll find over 190 miles of kayaking trails in Fort Myers.

Spotting these gentle giants in the wild is nothing short of magical. At Fort Myers’ Manatee Park visitors can view the endangered Florida Manatee in a non-captive, natural environment. Or hire a kayak from Port Sanibel Marina and head to Punta Rassa Cove for smooth paddling trails through lagoons, bays and mangrove forests.

It still has a taste of ‘Old Florida’

From the quaint historic resort Gasparilla Inn to the secluded island getaway of Cabbage Key, home to an open air dining room with views of the marina and an inn that’s been serving up drinks to boaters for over 60 years, Florida’s history and charm shine through. The main room is nestled among live Cuban laurels dripping with moss, while visitors over the years have taped thousands of one-dollar bills to every surface.

Getting There

Tuck into to unrivalled Florida seafood.

Fort Myers is a convenient fly-drive destination. British Airways offers an average of five weekly flights from London Gatwick to Tampa, while Virgin Atlantic operates four weekly flights from London Heathrow. Return fares start from £390, depending on the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Tampa Airport, Fort Myers is just a two-hour drive. Travellers can pre-book car hire from providers like Alamo (starting at £44 per day) or Avis Budget Group (from £36 per day). Alternatively, taxi and shuttle services are readily available for a seamless journey to Fort Myers.

Where to Stay

Fort Myers offers various accommodations, from rental properties to hotels, catering to solo travellers, couples, and families.

Just one of many stunning beaches in Fort Myers, Florida