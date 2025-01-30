From York to Rome: the insider’s guide to visiting Rome for Jubilee 2025

2025 is an historic Catholic Jubilee year. 60 million visitors are expected to visit Rome for a series of events and celebrations.

If you’re planning a pilgrimage from York to Rome this year, be warned demand for affordable accommodation is sky high but a leading travel expert’s pro tip is highly appropriate: stay in a monastery.

Will you be one of the many people from Yorkshire and the north of England expected to make the pilgrimage from the UK to Rome this year? Record numbers of visitors are expected to make the pilgrimage from York to Rome’s warmer climes to join the celebrations for this year’s historic Catholic Jubilee. It’s one of the world’s oldest celebrations, tracing its history back to the year 1300. However, tourism experts are cautioning that available accommodation will struggle to meet the number of anticipated visitors.

Lily Smith, a leading travel expert from Monasteries.com, says: ‘In 2024, 30 million people flocked to the Eternal City but that number is set to double for the Jubilee celebrations. 60 million visitors are likely to visit the Eternal City over the year and that’s going to completely stretch Rome’s available accommodation and infrastructure.

The Hotel Casa Valdese is quiet and peaceful yet close to the Vatican.

‘Vacant hotels and Italy’s traditional “pensiones” will be in extremely short supply, particularly at the peak of celebrations in May and June. However, our Jubilee insider’s online guide reveals there is another option. In keeping with this year’s events, visitors can stay in one of Rome’s many monasteries or convents.

‘It’s not hard to see why accommodation will be so sought-after. With just a few breaks for events such as the Napoleonic Wars, the Jubilee has become one of the world’s oldest regular celebrations, far eclipsing traditions such as the modern Olympic Games, which only began in the year 1900.

‘Last held in the year 2000 (excluding 2015’s ‘Extraordinary Jubilee’ event), the 2025 celebration is likely to be the biggest Jubilee ever staged, with people making their way to Rome from all corners of the world. This year’s Jubilee has a special theme, Pilgrims of hope, chosen by Pope Francis to spearhead a year of hope for a world suffering the impacts of war and recovering from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

‘Events are already in full swing. Over the coming month, there is the Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel (8-9 February), the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture (15-18 February) and the Jubilee of Deacons (21-23 February). The Jubilee calendar reaches a peak in May and June. Among the many special events planned will be a Jubilee of Children (24 May), Jubilee of Sport (14 June) and Jubilee of Youth (28 July). Find out more by following the links in the online guide.

‘Fortunately for visitors, Monasteries.com’s Jubilee guide reveals monasteries and convents are sited across Rome, from the heart of the city to the peaceful suburbs. While some monasteries are relatively basic, many come fully equipped with modern amenities such as satellite TV and Wi-Fi. Many are far more budget-friendly than hotels or holiday lets.

‘The new guide has four key ‘Insider Tips’ for visiting Rome and staying in a monastery or convent during the celebrations:

1 Book accommodation well in advance. The Eternal City is always busy, with off-seasons a thing of the past, but will be extra busy this year.

2 Read reviews beforehand. Good preparation is key to a successful trip and nowhere is this more the case than with accommodation. Each monastery features reviews where visitors can see what others have said about their experience.

3 Choose your location carefully. When deciding on accommodation in Rome, visitors should consider their itinerary. Because public transport will be at capacity and taxis are not always reliable, you’ll want to stay as close to your chosen sites as possible.

4 Sign up for the free Pilgrim’s Card. Bearing the name of its holder, the Pilgrim’s Card is a free digital pass which is needed to organise a pilgrimage to the Holy Door and to take part in other Jubilee events. The e-card is free but visitors can also use the Pilgrim’s Card for discounts, offers and reduced prices for various sites and attractions.

‘To stay as close to Saint Peter’s Basilica as possible for Jubilee 2025, the guide lists a number of guesthouses in the district of Prati, none of which is further than a 10-minute walk from the Vatican.

‘For example, San Giuseppe House welcomes individuals, families, groups and pilgrims visiting the capital. Rooms are available from £62.96 in February and even at June’s peak will cost just £72.65 if visitors book now.

‘Similarly, The Hotel Casa Valdese is managed by the Waldensian Diaconia in Italy and is quiet and peaceful yet close to the Vatican. En-suite rooms are available from £112.83 a night this February and even in June triple en-suite rooms are still available from £212 a night.

‘Another recommendation is La Casa Il Rosario. Belonging to the Dominican Sisters of Charity, this centrally situated guesthouse comes equipped with plenty of amenities – including heating and air conditioning – and is bookable for a minimum of two nights and a maximum of 10 days. It still has limited availability for February and accommodation is still available in June from as little as £42.06, although it’s getting booked up fast.