If you’ve never visited Gibraltar then its time you did. It’s a little piece of England sitting at the crossroads of the Med and the Atlantic. The first sight of its famous Rock will take your breath away as you land on the narrow runway that juts out into the sparkling blue sea.

Three miles long and 0.75 miles wide with a population of around 32,000 this captivating Iberian peninsula gets 300 days of sunshine every year and in summer the temperature can reach 30 centigrade.

A British Overseas Territory, Gibraltar has been ruled by many since its early Arab Occupation and endured around 14 sieges. The beauty of visiting Gibraltar is that nearly every place is within walking distance except The Rock for which you need to book a tour. There is a bus service that has a helpful map showing the bus numbers for each destination.

The Rock of Gibraltar

I stayed at The Elliott, in a quiet street opposite the historic Garrison Library only a two minute walk from the main street.

Edged with shady trees The Elliott’s large terrace with its rattan chairs and sofas and tables is perfect for savouring a cocktail or dining alfresco. The rooms are spacious and modern but the hotels piece de resistance is its roof top pool and large breakfast room with views over the Peninsula through its large panoramic windows.

Gibraltar is blessed with a plethora of great hotels. The art-deco styled Rock Hotel has entertained royalty, the rich and famous including Winston Churchill whilst The Sunborn, a five star floating hotel, a popular haunt of celebrities was designed to resemble a luxury cruise liner.

The Rock is visible from everywhere but I missed out on the six minute ascent by cable car to the top of the rock due to high winds. Instead I made the journey by car.

Main Street in Gibraltar

You may have heard the saying solid as the Rock of Gibraltar but the rock is quite hollow “like a Swiss cheese” as my tourist board host described it. From the top of the rock you can see two continents, three countries and the meeting point of two great bodies of water. Impressive is not the word.

There are more than 55 km of tunnels inside the Rock, constructed between 1782 and 1968. More than 200 years ago, during the great siege, British soldiers cut through limestone rock by hand using black powder charges, hammers and chisels to get cannons in place. In the tunnels see their primitive living conditions and cannons lining the holes looking out to sea.

Tour the World War II tunnels, constructed by British Troops to house the 6,000 strong garrison inside the rock. A magnificent feat of military engineering they created a small city with its own generator, telephone exchange, hospital and stores. It was here Churchill and Eisenhour thought up and planned Operation Torch – the invasion of North Africa.

The Rock’s most famous inhabitants are the Barbary Macques . No one really knows how or when they arrived and its said that if they were to leave the Rock the British would lose control.

There are five troupes looked after by the Department of the Environment. Don’t feed the Barbary Macques as its an offence and do keep your belongings close to you as they steal anything they can get their paws on.

One of the Rocks most amazing natural phenomenon is St Michael’s Cave. Totally breathtaking and almost ethereal with its mineral formations,coloured lighting and glass stage it now stages concerts and events.

The Eastern Beach, Western Beach Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay – the later was rescued by 50,000 tons of sand imported from the Sahara after erosion damage - are just a few of Gibraltar’s spacious beaches.

Do visit The Moorish Baths built during the 14th century, located beneath the Gibraltar museum - a great place to catch up on historic events in a relaxed way. Gibraltar’s Gin Experience is an entertaining sampling where you learn the history of gin and the unique Spirit of the Rock Gin.

Shopping is tax free with boutiques from Chanel, Marks and Spencer, to Matalan and Next in the 800 metre Main Street interspersed with impressive buildings. Visit the pastel coloured Cathedral of St.Mary The Crowned or stroll into one of the leafy squares each with their own charm. Discover the impressive City Hall where there’s bound to be a wedding taking place. Sean Connery, John and Yoko tied the knot in Gibraltar.

City Hall is home to Gibraltar’s National Art Gallery, a collection that’s worth seeing and if art is your passion you can book a street art tour. For a peaceful stroll the Alameda Gardens and Wildlife Conservation Park perfect before visiting the Moorish Castle or Trafalgar Cemetery.

Casemates Square at the end of Main Street with its cafes, restaurants, bars and music is the ultimate place for having a good time. Gibraltar offers such a wide range of food and dining options you will be lost for choice.

With magnificent views over Europa Point, Bistro Point has varied menu options from fine dining to Guiness Stew

Sunset alfresco dining at the The Rendezvous at Queensway Marina is an unforgettable experience. Dishes are homemade, fresh and delicious with many cooked in their exclusive chargrill oven. But the hidden gem is the Queens Picture House and Eaterie. Here food meets art and the spirit of the movies is revived in this iconic former picture house which has an elegant space at the back for film screening dinner parties and events.

When you leave Gibraltar there’s one question you will ask yourself - why haven’t I been here before.