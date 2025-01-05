Going for Goole: Hull Trains makes history with port town

Pioneering open access operator Hull Trains is making history at Goole, East Yorkshire as the company is offering direct connections between the port town and London King’s Cross as part of a revised timetable this January.

The additional services are operating between Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 12, while upgrade works take place elsewhere on the network.

The change is part of Hull Trains' continued commitment to providing flexible, customer-focused travel across the East Coast Main Line. The award-winning operator typically serves communities including Beverley, Hull, Retford, Grantham, and London. This temporary adjustment will allow Goole customers to enjoy the renowned Hull Trains service.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Hull Trains, said: “We’re pleased to include Goole in our timetable this January, enabling more people to have access to our Hull Trains direct services during a period of infrastructure upgrades. Our team is committed to supporting our communities so we are looking forward to welcoming some first time customers onboard.”

The additional stops at Goole mark a strong start to 2025 for Hull Trains, following a successful 2024 in which the operator celebrated serving 1.5 million customers throughout the year.

Hull Trains has established an outstanding reputation for its strong partnerships with the communities it serves, from supporting local festivals and events, to offering unique onboard experiences.