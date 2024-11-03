Grange-over-Sands: The 'jewel in the bay' which is luring a new generation of tourists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwardian holidaymakers were a canny breed. Instead of joining the hordes heading north into the heart of the Lake District, many of them beat a path to Grange-over-Sands, which is blessed with an amiable micro-climate and stands like a sentry on the north side of Morecambe Bay.

In the early 1900s, the little Cumbrian town with the big name proved a hit with holidaymakers who hated crowds and unpredictable weather.

Today, it attracts discerning tourists who enjoy sandy walks and stunning coastal views. The town has the best of both worlds.

The glories of Lakeland can be seem from the water of Windermere and the slopes of Hampsfell before relaxing in a private garden at Grange Manor luxury bed and breakfast.

It lies just outside the Lake District, so it isn't burdened with the overwhelming bustle which can blight other towns, but it is within easy reach of Windermere and the southern Lakelands fells, making it the perfect base for everyone who loves the glorious richness of Cumbria's landscape and heritage.

Grange is a town comfortable in its own skin, with a relaxed ambience and traffic-free promenade.

Perhaps nowhere captures the town's spirit quite like the majestic Grange Manor Luxury Bed and Breakfast (www.grange-manor.co.uk), which can be found in woodland within easy walking distance of the town centre.

Grange Manor dates from 1800 and was one of the first houses to be built in Grange-over-Sands, before the village was transformed into a health resort in the second half of the 19th century.

Visitors can take their pick from one of eight deluxe rooms, which are superbly designed and decorated. To call them "spacious" hardly does them justice. Five of the rooms have their own private gardens with a hot tub.

Few delights compare with having a soak in the tub on an early autumn evening as clear air drifts in from the Irish sea.

Breakfast is served in your room, quite possibly accompanied by birdsong from the nearby Yewbarrow and Eggarslack woods, which insulate you from the world but also provide an opportunity for a stroll along clearly marked paths.

Inside the room, with its vast bed, giant television and ample space to unwind, even the most harassed individual can find a haven from the strains of the 21st century. But if you’re feeling energetic, there’s plenty to see and do.

There is, for example, the chance to enjoy a bracing walk up to the limestone pavement crag of Hampsfell, which can be found by following a lane that runs by Grange Manor.

On a clear day, it's worth trekking out to Hampsfell Hospice, a small tower built on the fell in 1846 by the vicar of nearby Cartmel, which has provided shelter for travellers ever since.

When we ventured out there we encountered near perfect views of the southern Lakeland Fells, on a summit which was praised by the legendary walker Alfred Wainwright, who was hardly a soft touch when it came to judging fells.

The hospice, an eccentric but beguiling building, is a place to ponder.

Over the door, there is an inscription from Homer, which says “RODODAKTYLOS EOS” or rosy-fingered dawn.

With an imaginative leap, you can see the Victorian vicar of Cartmel, sweating and straining up the hill, on a mission to see the day’s first light before tending to his parish duties. He would have been proud to see the building still cherished today.

The summit is clearly beloved by locals, with children, parents and dogs in abundance on our Sunday morning hike.

The national park, of-course lies close to Grange-over-Sands, and a 20 minute car journey takes you to Windermere, the largest lake in England which certainly deserves a lengthy visit.

The best way to understand the lake and the lives it has shaped is to take a boat trip with Windermere Lake Cruises (www.windermere-lakecruises.co.uk). It’s a chance to explore an expanse of water which has inspired writers as varied as Arthur Ransome, Oscar Wilde, William Wordsworth and, of-course Beatrix Potter, who helped to preserve much of the land that now makes up the Lake District.

Even Taylor Swift has referenced the “Windermere peaks” in her song “The Lakes”, although the nearby summits are generally of the gentler variety.

You can sail to Ambleside, Brockhole, Bowness and Lakeside on cruises that last from 45 minutes to three hours.

Or you can spend the whole day on and around Windermere on a “Freedom of the Lake” ticket. I would make a strong case for the three hour trip; it provides an insight into Windermere’s scale and the communities which cling like limpets to its shore-line.

They all have their own character and pace of life; there is nothing bland or predictable about any Lakeland settlement.

It's also worth visiting the Lakeland Motor Museum ( vwww.lakelandmotormuseum.co.uk) which is in easy reach of Grange Manor. It includes the Campbell Bluebird Exhibition, a tribute to the racing careers of Sir Malcolm Campbell and his son Donald, who between them captured 21 world land and water speed records.

The collection of 30,000 exhibits traces the development of road transport throughout the 20th century, with cycles, motorbikes, motor cars and automobilia to suit every taste. It also tells the history of the lush Leven Valley in which it is sited.

Grange is also widely regarded as the culinary capital of Cumbria. Cartmel, which is just minutes away in a car from Grange Manor, boasts the 3 Michelin star L'Enclume and 1 star Rogan & Co restaurants.