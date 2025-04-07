Heathrow Express slashes ticket prices for savvy travellers

By Alice Bloomard
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 21:39 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 09:52 BST
By booking 45 days or more in advance, passengers can snap up a one-way ticket for just £10 and enjoy a 15-minute, non-stop journey between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport. No traffic jams, no crowded tubes – just a fast, comfortable, premium service at an affordable price.

These bargain fares aren’t a limited-time deal. Available all year round, Heathrow Express offers smart travellers a reliable and affordable way to save on travel costs without compromising on speed or comfort.

Whether heading off on a business trip, a weekend getaway, or a long-haul family holiday, passengers can expect spacious seating, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of secure luggage space, offering the fastest, smoothest, and most stress-free journey to or from Heathrow Airport.

Aoife Considine, Business Lead at Heathrow Express, said: “We know every penny counts when travelling. That’s why we’re committed to offering an affordable way to get to and from Heathrow, without having to compromise on quality. It’s all the perks with none of the premium price, and a no-brainer for anyone looking to save both time and money on their travels”.

Heathrow Express Staff
Heathrow Express Staff

Tickets are available exclusively online or via the Heathrow Express mobile app, and with no set travel time, you can hop on any train on your booked day. But act fast – the further in advance you purchase, the cheaper the ticket.

Start your trip the smart way – book early, save big, and enjoy a premium journey for a bargain price.

