How to travel smart through France's capital this summer as a Yorkshire tourist

Summer is an excellent time to visit Paris because there are longer days, fewer tourists, and a range of outdoor events and activities to experience.

You can take advantage of the outdoor seating options at some of the best cafes and restaurants in the city, stroll from the Arc de Triomphe down the Champs-Élysées, take a river cruise along the Seine, and set up a picnic spot in front of the Eiffel Tower.

One of the best ways to explore the French capital and all it has to offer is on foot, either at your own pace or by joining a free walking tour around Paris with GuruWalk. However, when exploring Paris on foot during the high summer heat of July and August, you must travel smartly.

This article will explore seven top tips for those travelling to Paris this summer.

1. Stay Hydrated

Whilst there are plenty of shops, restaurants, and bars across Paris where you can grab a drink, we recommend bringing a reusable water bottle with you. Paris has 1,200 water fountains and even some self-service sparkling water fountains, ideal for staying hydrated on hot summer days.

2. Find Some Shade To Relax

Paris is full of beautiful parks, gardens, and green spaces, many of which are ideal places to find a spot of shade under a tree whilst you take a break from exploring the city.

In addition, the popular amusement park Jardin d'Acclimatation has covered areas and mist-sprayers during the summer.

3. Take Advantage Of The Parks After Dark

The sun sets sometime between 9pm and 10pm in the summer months, yet over 150 of Paris' parks and gardens remain open until midnight during this time. Some of the most popular parks you can explore after dark include Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, Parc Montsouris, Square Louis XIII, Esplanade Gaston Monnerville, and Parc Sainte Périne.

4. Enjoy Some Ice Cream

When a shaded spot and water are not enough to keep you cool, it's time for something more refreshing. There are shops throughout the city that sell ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. In fact, one of the natural islands floating on the Seine River, the Île Saint-Louis, is home to more ice cream shops on its main street than any other street in the world.

5. Apply Sun Cream

The UV radiation in Paris can be very intense, with the index often soaring to 9 (very high) during the summer months. By applying factor 30+ sun cream regularly, you can enjoy the hot European weather while safeguarding your skin from potential harm.

6. Avoid Peak Sun Hours

The sun in Paris is at its hottest between 12pm and 2pm. During this time, consider heading indoors to avoid the peak sunshine and highest UV index.

You could stop for a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants or cafes, take a French cooking class, visit a museum or art gallery, such as the Louvre Museum, or explore the shops along the Champs-Élysées and in Galeries Lafayette. In fact, July and August are when the summer sales take place in Paris, so you'll find some of the best bargains from your favourite fashion brands.

7. Go For A Dip

One way to take advantage of the warm weather whilst staying cool is to go for a swim. You can take a dip in the Piscine Josephine Baker, a floating pool on the Seine River, or escape to Paris Plages to enjoy the temporary artificial beaches (with real sand).

Ready To Explore Paris During The Heat?

As mentioned, summer is a great time to visit Paris, provided you consider the temperatures and take the necessary precautions.

It's also super easy to get to Paris with daily flights from airports across the United Kingdom throughout the summer. Just be careful which Parisian airport you fly into, as there are three options: