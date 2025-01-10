Hull drivers invited to test drive new electric car not yet available in the UK

A car retailer in Hull is offering drivers the chance to be among the first to test drive a new electric car not available in the UK until spring 2025.

Riverside Volvo Hull, on Saxon Way, is inviting local people to experience the Volvo EX90 in person, as the car takes its initial journey to a select number of locations across the UK.

The award-winning EX90, which is Volvo’s largest fully electric SUV to date, will be at Riverside Volvo Hull from 16 to 19 January, giving local drivers the opportunity to see the exciting new addition to the Volvo line-up for themselves and to chat to the retailer’s expert team.

Designed with comfort, safety and sustainability in mind, the Volvo EX90 features a new suite of sensors both inside and outside the car to advance its assisted-driving and safety systems. The car is equipped with the latest in software and connectivity technology, and can cover up to 374 miles on a single charge with no tailpipe emissions.

The new Volvo EX90.

Those who book an exclusive test drive will be guided around the car to take in its modern, sustainable-focused design and Volvo’s latest technology before having the chance to experience the car’s performance for themselves.

The test drive will be followed by a special Scandinavian element – a delicious Fika break – to give drivers the opportunity to reflect on their experience and ask any more questions they may have.

Available to order now, the Volvo EX90 will be ready to drive in spring 2025.

Scott Parkes, Head of Business at Riverside Volvo Hull, said: “We’re delighted to host the new Volvo EX90 and look forward to welcoming Hull drivers for a first look at this stunning new car.

“The EX90 is our largest fully electric SUV to date and offers all of the premium quality and sustainability associated with Volvo, while defining a new era for safety.

“We invite Hull drivers to book an exclusive test drive of the mighty Volvo EX90 at Riverside Volvo Hull and chat to our friendly team of experts as we gear up for an exciting 2025.”