'I conquered my fears to go on the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi'

Zipping up my blue and grey jumpsuit and pulling my helmet over my head, my stomach flipped almost as much as the previous day when I rode the fastest roller coaster in the world.

I was in the Middle East - sun soaked Abu Dhabi to be exact - and somehow, what I had anticipated being an exciting tour of places I hadn't ever thought about visiting had become a time of facing and conquering my fears.

The previous day, I had scrapped years of harbouring a distrust of amusement park rides to position myself on the 240km/h Formula Rossa roller coaster ride in Ferrari World and then here I was, about to do an indoor skydive at CLYMB.

Aerial view of Ferrari World. The park is the largest indoor amusement park in the world

I decided to be the first out of my group to try it so I could avoid sitting there while the nerves escalated – I have never been too keen on heights – but as the instructor and I soared upwards I just wanted to go higher and higher.

I was a secret adrenaline junkie and just didn't realise it. As the floor disappeared from view below me, my body flooded with the thrill and I felt exhilarated as I returned back down and stood on my own two feet again, vowing it wouldn’t be the last time I would do this.

Two days later I was back in a helmet and jumpsuit as I took to a track to go go-karting at Yas Marina Circuit, where Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most F1 stage wins.

With a racing name of Racey Red, I set off and at first could not quite shift the habit of responsible driving, braking in good time before turning corners and not getting too close to other racers, before realising that road rules really don’t go in your favour when go-karting and pushing the pedal to the floor instead.

Louisa Gregson at Warner Bros World

It was a whole heap of fun and once again something I would love to repeat.

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi really is like one huge playground. It’s home to the aforementioned Ferrari World – an award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park which houses more than 40 rides, live shows, state-of-the art simulators and spectacular shows.

Farrari World is quite something to behold. Immaculate, sparkling, vast – a selection of gleaming Ferraris sit majestically on display in a variety of vivid colours.

Supersonic tyre-changing demonstrations can be observed, an immersive experience of how the cars are made can be enjoyed – but sadly you don’t leave with one in a goody bag.

Louisa Gregson in Abu Dhabi

It’s also home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, the record-breaking Flying Aces and the most immersive roller coaster Mission Ferrari – quite the experience.

On Yas Island visitors can also find Warner Bros World – a Vegas Vibes theme park featuring a total of 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment.

I was filled with childlike excitement when I laid eyes on The Daily Planet – complete with a revolving globe outside the front door and floor guides of where Lois Lane and Clark Kent could be located.

It triggered a thousand childhood dreams of being a journalist and I just wanted to get in the faux lift and go and find them.

While just the stuff of fantasy – a 3D experience taking us from the newsroom to the streets of New York where Superman saved the day and humanity was another great way of tapping into nostalgic memories.

Lunch later in the main square included generous helpings of steak and seafood and we were randomly visited by people dressed as Warner Bros characters, it’s quite the experience exchanging banter with Superman while tucking into a gold-dusted cappuccino.

I had been able to enjoy quite a few inner child moments during my stay – not least as every bedroom in the hotel where I was staying at the WB Curio Collection Abu Dhabi was themed around a Warner Bros character, mine being Batman, complete with Batman artwork and bat phone.

But it’s not all child’s play at Abu Dhabi – dinner at Mika, Yas Marina was a serious affair.

Not only was the Michelin-starred food divine – huge bowls of seafood and delectable chicken schnitzel with lemon and caper sauce, we were treated to stunning marina views, balmy, warm evening air and entertainment from an ethereal-looking belly dancer.

Of course, it had to be me she pulled up to dance with her but I was getting used to facing my fears – impromptu dancing in front of tables of strangers was just a breeze.

From Yas Island we visited the spectacular Louvre at Saadiyat Island, an immersive museum where not only did I marvel at the stunning artwork but at the shockingly stylish visitors – every person appeared to have dressed for their ‘Insta posts’.

From The Louvre followed a trip to The Abrahamic Family House, where the three religions of Christianity, Islam and Judaism all exist on the one stunning site which boasts jaw-dropping architecture and gives off a tranquil feeling of peace and serenity.

We lunched by the beach at the exquisite five star Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island.

Laid back, chill-out house tunes being spun by a female DJ wearing a hajib, an abundance of decadent dishes, and a view of soft white sands and sparkling sea gave me an Ibiza meets the Middle East vibe and simply soaked my entire day in luxury.

The evening was spent down at the beach again, but this time at Beirut Sur Mer, Mamsha Al Saadiyat where we dined on lush Lebanese food.

My visit to Abu Dhabi, courtesy of Travel Republic, was short but oh so sweet.

I had done things I had never expected, experienced culture, food and fantastical frivolity all in one trip and left with a heap of feel-good memories.