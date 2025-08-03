'I went to a hillside beach club in Turkey and had the perfect family holiday'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s be honest: the hardest customers to please on holiday these days are teens.

They want freedom, while parents lie awake worrying about safety; they sleep in when everyone else is up and out, drag their feet around historical sites like they’re on the most boring of school trips, and crave Wi-Fi like oxygen.

Trying to keep them entertained — and off their phones — can turn a dream family holiday into a diplomatic operation.

Hillside Beach Club in Turkey

But after a five-night trip to Turkey with my daughter Ruby, her friend Holly and mum, I think I’ve finally found the sweet spot of family holidays.

A place where teens can meet others their own age over beach volleyball or paddle boarding, roam a secure resort without being constantly chaperoned, and enjoy late breakfasts that fit their sleep schedule.

Meanwhile, parents can properly relax knowing everything is on-site and the only decision left is whether to have another cocktail or a nap.

The answer lies in the multi award-winning Hillside Beach Club, tucked into a secluded bay on the Aegean coast near Fethiye.

Movie On The Beach

Picture pine-clad hills sweeping down to the sea, framing turquoise water so clear you can spot shoals of fish and even the occasional dolphin from the beach.

The resort’s stylish, 330 contemporary rooms all come with views of Kalemya Bay and are cleverly configured for families of all shapes and sizes.

We opted for a family room with two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and private terrace with spectacular sea views.

Hillside has clearly nailed the family holiday formula — proven by the fact that 72 per cent of guests are repeat visitors.

It’s great for young families, those with tweens and beyond.

The resort feels both exclusive and wonderfully easy-going, with a warm atmosphere and genuinely friendly staff who seem on a mission to make even the grumpiest family member happy.

If there’s one sure way to keep teens happy, it’s food — and Hillside does this spectacularly well.

Its main restaurant is an impressive buffet affair, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving everything from freshly made pastries, sizzling grills, wood-fired pizzas to colourful salads, local specialities, and fresh fish cooked to order.

Desserts occupy two areas of the buffet and are a feast for the eyes.

Dinner can be taken in the buffet, or guests can book into the resort’s two restaurants. On our second night, we dined at the Beach Bar & Restaurant, a relaxed Italian spot set amid lush gardens.

We were served dishes including beef carpaccio, burrata, melanzane, fresh pasta and local fish, finishing with tiramisu and panna cotta.

Another evening, we tried Pasha on the Bay, a candlelit restaurant. Food is again exceptional, favourites were the selection of sharing plates as starters including fried eggplant with yoghurt, tomato and fried peppers (for the teens), followed by grilled sea bass and grilled lamb chops (for the mums).

It was another great evening, topped off by a post-dinner disco when the DJ took over the adjoining bar and we all had a dance before heading for bed.

One of the joys of Hillside is that you can be as active or as lazy as you please — ideal when travelling with teens whose enthusiasm for group activities can fluctuate wildly.

With three private beaches to choose from, there’s space for every mood.

The main beach, where we tended to base ourselves, is a lively hub of water sports, daily volleyball matches, and a pool bar perfect for cooling off.

Meanwhile, the adults-only Serenity and Silent Beaches offer calm corners to read, nap or digitally detox.

The daily schedule is packed with free classes and activities, starting with sunrise yoga.

There’s also Zumba, archery, tennis and padel tennis, plus a fitness centre and, for those who want to venture further, e-bike tours along the coast. Water sports include sailing, water skiing, knee boarding and scuba diving.

To banish exam stress, we booked a mum-and-daughter massage at the Sanda Nature Spa, hidden among the trees.

With seven treatment rooms and expert Balinese therapists, it’s a sanctuary. We left blissfully relaxed.

Another day, to escape the hot sun, we roped ourselves into a poolside game of family bingo, where the forfeit for calling ‘bingo’ too soon was being unceremoniously lobbed into the water.

Ruby found it hilarious when I nearly took an early dunk and had to do ten star jumps for getting my numbers wrong.

While it was hard to tear ourselves away from Hillside’s sanctuary, we did venture into Fethiye for a couple of hours. Set against dramatic mountains, this harbour town offers a glimpse of Turkey’s rich history and modern-day charm.

It was too hot to hike up to the Amyntas Rock Tombs — an ancient set of 4th-century BC Lycian burial chambers carved straight into the cliffs — so we said we’d save that for next time.

Instead, we wandered through the cool, shaded lanes of Fethiye’s Old Town, with its Ottoman-era wooden shopfronts and boutiques brimming with Turkish goods, spices and clothes.

There’s also a huge selection of shops selling leather bags, belts and shoes: Even Boutique Unique is regarded as the best in town.

A quick 15-minute taxi ride whisked us back to Hillside in time for a swim before hitting the salad bar for lunch.

On our final evening, we set sail on Hillside’s own gulet-style yacht for a gorgeous sunset cruise around picturesque Knight Island, named after the Rhodian knights who guarded the area in the 15th century.

Even Ruby, who had rolled her eyes at the idea of a “family boat trip,” ended up loving it — happily capturing endless sea views and golden-hour selfies for their socials — before declaring it the “best trip ever.”

As the sun dipped behind the hills, I realised I’d cracked it: the elusive teen-friendly holiday — one that gave us laughter, lazy days, and phones bursting with photos.

Turns out, there really is a perfect family holiday out there and it’s one secret worth sharing.

Hillside Beach Club: nightly rates from £175 (based on two people sharing a standard room on a full board plus basis) hillsidebeachclub.com/en