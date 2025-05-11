'I went to Las Vegas to watch rugby league - it was a major success'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk to anyone about Las Vegas and the soundbites are always the same. “Bright lights… casinos galore… fast living… but what else is there?” Well, the answer is plenty.

Much is made of Las Vegas’ reputation as a non-stop party city that never sleeps and has no intention of doing so. And with good reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film The Hangover, about a group of friends who wake up from a stag do in Vegas with no memory of the previous night and the stag missing, merely reinforces its hedonistic image.

Las Vegas strip. Credit: Dmitry Vinogradov

But it offers so much more, with many tourist destinations away from the huge gaming floors filled with flashing lights and rattle of coins.

Yes, Vegas is awash with designer boutiques, spas, spectacular stage shows, world-class restaurants and of course large casino-hotels.

It has something for everyone, though, with the Fremont Street Experience, Bellagio Fountains, Stratosphere Tower, Neon Museum and the High Roller Ferris Wheel amongst its many attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further afield, there are plenty of trips available such as a visit to the stunning Grand Canyon or a kayak tour to the picturesque Emerald Cave.

Conrad Las Vegas At Resorts World, Las Vegas

During my seven-night stay, I also took in a rugby league game at the Allegiant Stadium as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves contested the Super League fixture to be staged in the USA.

More than 11,000 English fans headed stateside for the match, which was part of a quadruple-header involving two NRL fixtures and a Test match between England women and the Australian Jillaroos.

This is a city built for pleasure which attracts well over 40 million visitors annually, making it one of the world’s most-visited tourist destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my taxi from the airport to the hotel, the short journey took me along the famous Las Vegas Strip, which is more than four miles long and a sight to behold. I stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas – the largest collection of branded Hilton experiences in the world which opened in June 2021.

It became the first resort built on the Strip in more than a decade and features 3,506 guest rooms and suites. There is an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more.

The casino floor features over 117,000 square feet of gaming or you can take the elevator to the 66th floor and be wowed at the private casino in Allē Lounge.

There are plenty of slot machines and if you fancy having a go on the table games, there is plenty to choose from, with roulette, baccarat and blackjack being big favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If like me you are a gambling novice and are not sure what you're doing, worry not. Help is at hand from the many friendly staff.

This integrated resort weaves time-honoured traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service.

Resorts World is comprised of the distinct Conrad, Hilton and Crockfords hotels. Despite Resorts World being very high end, the prices are not.

Average price per night in the Hilton is $79, the Conrad is slightly higher at $99 with the uber-luxurious Crockfords $229. Prices in the restaurants and bars are also very competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I stayed in the Conrad, which boasts 1,496 ultra-stylish rooms and suites. This $4.3 billion property boasts a cherry-red tower bearing a 100,000-square-foot LED screen, one of the largest in the world.

The screen is approximately 294 feet high by 340 feet wide, contains 3,552 individual LED panels, and images are on display of the artists performing there. Current and past headliners include Janet Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Tina Fey & Amy Poehler.

Everything about Resorts World drips luxurious charm and elegance and, after a swift check-in, I was given a room with a Strip view on the 30th floor.

With floor-to-ceiling views of the Strip, my private haven featured fine linen bedding, a cosy sitting area with a work desk and a spa-inspired bathroom with walk-in shower. It felt like a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The room also included state-of-the-art tech conveniences like smart TVs and wireless chargers, plus a fully-stocked mini bar and range of snacks.

Looking out on the Strip below, my breath was taken by the incredible views of the city and the complex below which includes a number of luxury swimming pools.

There is such a cool vibe to Resorts World that it feels too easy to stay there without venturing downtown and along the Strip.

However, I took in sights such as the Bellagio Fountains, which puts on an incredible show several times an hour, all set to music. I enjoyed a trip on the High Roller which affords stunning views over Sin City, and visited many other famous hotels and casinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fremont Street in downtown Vegas was another fantastic experience with many delightful independent bars enticing tourists in with cheap drink offers and happy hours.

Two days before the rugby league quadruple-header at the Allegiant Stadium, which attracted almost 50,000 fans, there was a fans festival at Fremont Street.

The six men’s teams – Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks – and two women’s sides were all introduced onto a stage via a red carpet in front of thousands of fans.

From really amazing street performers and magicians to live bands, Fremont Street is known for its vibrant street life and atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the four rugby league games at the Allegiant Stadium were hailed a major success.