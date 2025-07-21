I’ve discovered Europe’s best kept secret - and it’s only an hour away from London

Nestled between France, Belgium, and Germany, the unassuming country of Luxembourg offers a fascinating blend of its neighboring cultures.

A mere hour away from the hectic streets of London, this gorgeous destination is a far cry from sweaty tube rides, long queues and built up city - and I for one, think it’s a must if you want to escape the hustle and bustle for a few days.

With its lush forests and parks, the small European country feels as if it were plucked from the pages of a fairytale, with charming squares, winding side streets, and an idyllic atmosphere.

I constantly felt as though I were walking through the set of Beauty and the Beast, half expecting Belle to appear from around a corner, book in hand.

Bursting at the seams with scenic walks, natural beauty and historical wonders including the mesmerising underground tunnels and fortifications part of the UNESCO Bock Casemates, there are plenty of things to get stuck into.

My favourite district by far is Grund. Set in the valley below the centre of Luxembourg, the Grund provides a tranquil retreat with the gorgeous Alzette river flowing through the middle of the chocolate-box homes.

The district can only be described as magical with its cobbled streets, green spaces and history, which literally looms over the area as it sits in the heart of the old fortress, built over nine centuries.

While exploring Grund, I couldn’t quite wrap my head around the fact that I was only an hour away from London - I truly felt as though I had stepped into a different world, one where I’d swapped the fast paced motions of work and daily chores, for a relaxing rhythm of riverside strolls and roaming.

And then there’s the capital’s food and drink scene which is nothing short of thriving. As a mega foodie, I have to admit I’m always on the hunt for a good meal — and I left the country practically kicking and screaming, knowing I was headed home to do the Aldi shop for dinners that would never live up to what I'd just experienced.

With independent bars, cafes and restaurants filling each and every street, the centre is a must visit if you want to fully immerse yourself in the culture.

The Boutique Léa Linster Delicatessen is one to add to your list if you have a sweet tooth. Run by award winning Lea Linster, the venue dishes up some of the best madeleines you’ll ever taste.

Situated in Rue de l'Eau, the boutique cafe is hard to miss as it usually attracts a crowd - not only searching for a cosy coffee stop, but also fans of the renowned chef. I was fortunate enough to try one of the sweet treats while exploring the city, and it certainly lived up the hype.

After a day of discovering the capital with a walking tour, courtesy of Luxembourg’s Tourism Office, I found myself parched and in desperate need of a drink - and ended up in The Urban Bar, which offers draft beer and tasty food.

Corona in hand and an outdoor table, I sat and watched the world go by - and it was the perfect end to a wonderful tour.

Another hotspot to try has to be Bazaar, which offers a taste of the Middle East and Mediterranean with its extensive menu featuring dishes including mezze and flat breads.

With so much on offer, you might also be wondering about public transport—and let me tell you, this city boasts one of the most efficient systems for getting around. To make things even better all modes of public transport are free, giving everyone the opportunity to fully explore all aspects of this beautiful country without breaking the bank.

And, if you’re heading into the centre via the main train station, you’ll be immediately greeted by the impressive Marriott Hotel Alfa, a striking modern building that stands proudly directly opposite the station entrance.

Its sleek glass façade and welcoming lobby provide a perfect first impression of the city’s blend of contemporary style and complex history - and I can honestly say, it’s one of the nicest hotels I’ve stayed in.

A stone's throw from the main stretch of shops and the old town, the hotel, which has recently been fully restored to its former glory, is undeniably a stunning addition to the city’s landscape.

Formerly a hotspot for jazz soirees and cocktails, the hotel and brasserie, which officially opened in May of this year, has undergone a major facelift to not only update the building but also re-introduce its rich heritage and history back into the local community.

Elegance is definitely the word that comes to mind when stepping inside this gorgeously historic building, where art deco goes hand in hand with modern comforts to create the perfect stay and dining experience.

From the restoration of the original stained glass windows in the stairwell to the bold geometric tiling and the abundance of majestic artwork, the extensive refurbishment is clearly a labour of love.

Taking inspiration from existing features like the striking ceiling lights, designer Iria Degen has employed a bold colour palette and décor choices to offer up a slice of the building’s legacy and its vibrant surroundings.

After staying in a junior suite at the hotel for two nights, I can safely say I’ve never stayed in a more comfortable room equipped with glorious views across the city. The room exuded sophistication, featuring local artwork, warm lighting and exquisite furnishings all of which created a luxurious and cosy stay.

As a hotel guest, I had to try the restaurant and see if it lived up to the rest of the hotel - and I can confirm it exceeded my expectations with its innovative menu and hearty portions.

With dishes like lobster fresh pasta, veal with seasonal vegetables, and praline-filled pastries for dessert, the Alfa’s brasserie sets a high bar—delivering a dining experience that’s hard to beat.

The head chef, Thibault Brera, seamlessly marries his culinary expertise in French and Italian cuisine to create thoughtful curated dishes that showcase his astonishing skillset while paying homage to local delicacies.

On top of this, the breakfast is phenomenal, and the service is top-notch—with attentive staff ensuring your coffee cup is never empty making for the perfect start to your day in the city.

The staff, at the hotel and the brasserie, were truly exceptional — I can’t praise them enough—they were not only hospitable and efficient, but also genuinely warm and welcoming, creating an atmosphere that made the entire experience feel effortless and personal.

Luxembourg may be small in size, but it’s mighty in charm and experience. Whether you’re seeking history, stunning landscapes, or simply a peaceful escape from the city rush, this hidden gem offers it all.