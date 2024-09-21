Jane McDonald: Chance to join Yorkshire presenter and 'queen of the seas' as she launches new cruise

Television presenter Jane McDonald is launching a new cruise taking in four countries over seven days.

The queen of the seas, known for her popular travel shows and particularly on cruising, has revealed she will be aboard the Ambience with Ambassador Cruise Line.

She will be joined by special guests Bobby Davro, Les Miserables star John Owen-Jones, and drag star Mary Mac.

The cruise will visit Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Oslo, and set sail from London Tilbury on October 4 next year.

Jane McDonald pictured at last year's British Soap Awards. PA Media

For visitors, there will be headline shows with the performer who herself first came to showbiz as a singer on cruise ships, as well as 'in audience' events and bingo hosted by the star.

There is also a spa onboard, with a gym and swimming pool as well as dance and wellness classes.

Born and raised in Wakefield, Jane McDonald is famously proud of her Yorkshire roots. Now, having travelled the world, she takes to the seas once more.

Sharing news of the new cruise, she said: "All aboard! Join me on a very special cruise across the high seas, visiting Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, and Oslo from 04-11 October 2025.

"I will be performing two headline shows and hosting a one-of-a-kind Q&A event."