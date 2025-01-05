Leeds Bradford Airport has cancelled flights and closed their runway due to the snowfall over Yorkshire.

Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.

Leeds Bradford Airport has closed its runway and has confirmed several flights on Sunday morning (Jan 5) have been cancelled or rescheduled due to the snowfall.

In a social media post they said: “The runway is currently closed, our teams are working hard to clear snow and minimise the impact on flight schedules. Please contact your airline for the most up-to-date information regarding your flight.

“The long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until at least 10:00. Customers are required to walk to the terminal. Please follow the instructions provided at the bus stops and exercise caution while navigating through the car parks.”

The spokesperson added: ”Some morning departures have been rescheduled to this afternoon. Affected customers will be notified directly by their airline.

“If you have an official LBA parking, fast track, or lounge booking, there is no need to contact us or adjust your timings - your existing booking remains valid.”

LBA isn’t the only airport impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

Manchester Airport closed its runways, as did Newcastle International Airport throughout Sunday.

At 2pm on Sunday LBA reopened its runway after teams cleared the snow.

In a statement they said: “The runway has now reopened, and operations are resuming. Due to a backlog of departing flights, some disruption is expected to continue throughout the day however we expect this situation to improve. For the latest updates on your flight, please contact your airline directly.

“Security screening will close at 22:45 this evening, so all departing customers must ensure they arrive at the airport before this time.

“Customers on delayed arrivals who are parked in an official LBA car park, will not incur additional overstay charges upon exit. There is no need to contact us or amend your booking, please proceed to the exit barrier as usual.