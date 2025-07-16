Leeds Bradford Airport marks official opening of new terminal with fun surprises and prize giveaways for passengers

Passengers flying from LBA last Friday were treated to live entertainment and the chance to win exclusive travel perks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 11th July, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) marked an exciting new chapter as it hosted a Grand Opening event for its brand-new terminal extension- part of a transformative £100 million expansion aimed at elevating the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Whilst the terminal has been operational since late June, the grand opening served as the official celebration, signifying the formal beginning of a new era at LBA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, travellers flying from LBA on Friday 11th July were welcomed by a brass band performing outside the terminal, playing reimagined versions of popular dance and pop classics. Their upbeat renditions set the tone for the day, with passengers seen dancing and singing along as they made their way into the terminal.

A special appearance by television presenter Ben Shires.

Inside, the celebrations continued, with passengers treated to a special appearance by television presenter Ben Shires, who added extra fun to the day’s activities by hosting an exclusive interactive LBA Game Show. Travellers had the chance to win some exciting prizes, from complimentary airport parking passes and money off their next holiday, to World Duty Free vouchers by taking part in various fun games, such as a ring toss challenge and beachball competition.

The terminal expansion includes a number of key improvements, including a smoother arrivals process featuring a new baggage reclaim area and upgraded passport control with advanced security technology. A central focus of the terminal’s redevelopment has been passenger comfort, reflected in an 83% increase in seating across the new terminal, providing passengers more space to relax while enjoying uninterrupted views of the runway. Food and drink options have also been expanded, offering greater variety to suit all tastes.

Travellers looking for an elevated pre-flight experience can now enjoy access to two premium lounges, including the new Six Eight One Premium Lounge. Designed with relaxation in mind, the lounge features freshly prepared seasonal menus, locally sourced produce, and a bespoke cocktail created exclusively for LBA by renowned Leeds-based bar, Tabula Rasa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Hodder, CEO at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “Friday marked a fantastic milestone for Leeds Bradford Airport, our passengers, and Yorkshire as a whole. The official opening of LBA’s new terminal represents a major investment in our region’s future, delivering an enhanced, seamless experience for everyone traveling through our airport. It reinforces our commitment to being a thriving, efficient gateway, connecting Yorkshire with the rest of the world.”

Work on Phase 2 of the project has begun, focusing on refurbishing the existing terminal to further improve passenger experience and modernise existing terminal infrastructure.

This will lead to some changes to the usual passenger flows, particularly for those departing from the airport. Upon arrival at the terminal, passengers will notice hoardings and scaffolding at the terminal front, a relocated Meet & Greet parking area, and changes to bus pick-up and drop-off zones. A dedicated webpage on the LBA website will be regularly updated with information throughout Phase 2 and can be accessed here.