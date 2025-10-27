M1 closures: Overnight closures on Yorkshire motorway due to bridge refurbishments

Drivers using the M1 through Sheffield are being warned to expect overnight closures and speed restrictions from next month as major bridge refurbishment work gets under way.

National Highways has announced plans to carry out essential maintenance on bridge joints along the M1 near Junction 34. The project is due to start on November 10 and is expected to last for around eight and a half months, finishing in summer 2026.

To allow the work to be completed safely, a temporary 50mph speed limit will be in place on sections of both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

The restrictions will apply overnight — between 8pm and 6am from Sunday to Friday, and 8pm to 10am on Saturday nights.

At times during the scheme, both carriageways will also be closed in both directions between the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 34, a stretch of approximately 2.1 kilometres.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place whenever closures are required.

The works cover:

Northbound: From 657 metres north of the B6066 Whitehill Lane underbridge to 200 metres south of the Droppingwell footbridge (about 4.4km).

Southbound: From 319 metres north of Grange Lane underbridge to 573 metres south of Tinsley South underbridge (about 4.5km).

The M1 near Sheffield | Google Maps

The restrictions and closures will not apply to emergency service vehicles, or those being used for winter maintenance, traffic management, or in direct connection with the works.

The order will come into effect on 9 November 2025 and will remain valid for up to 18 months, though National Highways expects work to finish well within that period.

