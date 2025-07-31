Make summer last longer with a September escape from Leeds Bradford Airport

All-inclusive breaks from just £545 per person*

With September soon approaching, it doesn’t mean that summer has to end. With the kids back at school and temperatures still soaring across Europe, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a quieter, sunnier, and more affordable escape.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has you covered with a selection of all-inclusive escapes departing this September. Whether you’re looking to unwind on a tranquil beach, explore charming towns, or simply sip cocktails by the pool, these late-season deals include everything you need – flights, accommodation, meals, drinks, bags and transfers, all from your local airport.

Dodge the crowds and soak up every last drop of sunshine with these three fantastic September escapes from LBA.

Beach

16th September, 5 nights, All Inclusive, £545pp*

Fly from LBA to the sun-drenched island of Kos and unwind at the 4-star Aegean View Aqua Resort. This scenic getaway includes all meals, drinks, and snacks, giving you the freedom to completely relax. Whether you’re soaking up the views of the Aegean Sea stretching out beside one of the resort’s two spacious pools or heading into nearby Kos Town for a spot of exploring, this is your moment to unwind.

Depart from LBA with Jet2Holidays on 16th September for five nights, with bags and transfers included for just £545 per person*, when you use the code NOTHINGBEATS at checkout to save an extra £100**.

12th September, 5 nights, All Inclusive, £621pp*

Soak up the Spanish Sun, flying from LBA with easyJet on Friday 12th September and returning Wednesday 17th September. Stay at the Alua Calas de Mallorca Resort, located on cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. With four pools, panoramic views, and a delicious all-inclusive offering, this is the perfect break to recharge.

Use the code SUMMER on checkout, to save £100 on this easyJet package holiday, bringing the cost to just £621 per person**, with bags and transfers included.

14th September, 5 nights, All Inclusive, £741pp*

Head to Portugal’s stunning Algarve region with this TUI break, flying with Ryanair from LBA. Stay at the stylish Alvor Baia, a TUI Platinum resort known for its fantastic facilities, including three bars, two restaurants, and a relaxing spa. Spend your days lounging by the pool or hop on the complimentary shuttle to explore Alvor’s golden beaches.

With food, drinks, snacks, bags and transfers all included for £741 per person*, this is all-inclusive done right.

*Subject to availability. Prices based on 2 adults sharing and correct at time of submission.