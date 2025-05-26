This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you're planning a getaway in Yorkshire, you might not think to start your search with the National Trust holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Better known for its stately homes and sweeping landscapes, the charity also offers holiday accommodation — including 27 cottages across the region, many tucked into places you’d never expect.

These properties, ranging from seaside hideaways to remote farm buildings and city-centre retreats, offer a quieter, more characterful alternative to typical holiday rentals.

And yet, they remain something of a well-kept secret.

Something Different

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience is less about polished luxury and more about atmosphere.

Many of the cottages are conversions of historic buildings: old gatehouses, fisherman’s lofts, or converted stables, often retaining original features like wooden beams and stone floors.

Some are deeply rural, with no Wi-Fi and the nearest shop miles away; others are in the middle of towns and cities, discreetly slotted into heritage streets.

They’re not for everyone — and that’s part of their appeal.

Coastal Corners

Along Yorkshire’s coast, you’ll find cottages perched above Robin Hood’s Bay, or nestled into clifftop villages like Ravenscar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boatman’s Loft is a distinctive red-roofed cottage on the edge of the beach in Robin Hood’s Bay, offering a unique stay in a historic fishing village.

In Ravenscar, Chapel Cottage provides sea views and easy access to the sandy beach of Robin Hood’s Bay, making it ideal for coastal walks.

The village of Robin Hoods Bay on the East Coast.

The nearby Low Peak is cliff-top cottage with incredible views of the coast.

Set on the fringes of North York Moors and with panoramic sea views, High Peak offers panoramic views over Robin Hood’s Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These aren’t beachfront apartments with hot tubs and sound systems.

But if your idea of a perfect morning is a bracing sea breeze and a cup of tea looking out over the bay, they’re a good fit.

Country Quiet

Further inland, the Dales and Moors host cottages where the nearest neighbour might be a sheep.

In Buckden, The Old Smithy is a small single-storey building tucked away in a peaceful corner of the village, perfect for wildlife lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the North York Moors, Cockayne Cottage is a rustic farmhouse nestled in a deep green dale, offering sweeping views over the valley to the moors beyond.

High Lidmoor in Kirkbymoorside is an 18th-century farmhouse that still retains much of its original character. Low beamed ceilings, barn doors and slate floors add to its rustic charm.

They're places for people who pack walking boots and books — not necessarily those after nightlife or fast broadband.

York

York, too, has a couple of National Trust properties.

Minstergate is a characterful and quirky medieval cottage set in the city of York, with views of York Minster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another option is 20 Ogleforth, a perfectly-placed city retreat with the historic streets of York on its doorstep, featuring original beams and modern touches.

The Victorian Laundry is a bright and airy two-bedroom apartment at the heart of Beningbrough Hall estate, 45 metres from the main house.

Sitting in the centre of bustling and historic York, with views of York Minster, Draper’s Flat is a contemporary style first floor apartment in a medieval building

Staying in these city properties offers a way to experience the old centre of York from inside the history, not just walking past it.

Ripon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon’s historic city centre and stunning surrounding countryside makes it a hotspot for visitors, and the National Trust owns many cottages nearby, most of them close to Fountains Abbey.

Ideal for a romantic break, 18th-century Abbey Stores became a shop in the 1930s before being transformed into a cosy holiday cottage in the 1990s.

Once a farm store, and also dating back to the 18th century, Wren offers stunning views of the Vale of York.

An overview of Fountains Abbey.

West Gate Lodge was built around 1859 by the Marquess of Ripon using stone from the nearby Fountains Abbey ruins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the far corner of Studley Royal deer park, The Boot Room is a rustic cottage on the Fountains Estate.

Vyner allows visitors to spend their holiday like royalty - literally. This two-bedroom apartment sits in Fountains Hall and displays fine historic detailing - and is also where Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother once resided.

Proctor is located on the third floor of the 16th-century Fountains Hall, a building constructed using stones from the nearby abbey. It was also once visited by Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother - presumably when they were staying at Vyner.

Lark is a former cowshed which is now a stylish holiday home - less than a mile from Fountains Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a mile from Fountains Abbey’s deer park, Curlew - a cottage at How Hill - is full of character.

Also close to Fountains Abbey, 18th-century Lapwing Cottage originally housed livestock on the ground floor whilst the upstairs was used as a granary

Swallow is an 18th century former farm building now converted to a characterful holiday let with exposed beams.

Whitefields Cottage is a larger farmhouse which has enough room for six people and is also close to Studley Royal Deer Park and Fountains Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fountains Cottage was built in 1749 and originally served as a farmhouse, and is just a stone’s throw away from the Abbey.

Chorister’s House can house 10 people and was designed by acclaimed architect Williams Burges. It is not uncommon to see some of the famous deer from the nearby park grazing on the land right outside the home.

West Yorkshire

The National Trust also owns a number of properties in West Yorkshire - most notably the Hardcastle Estate.

Hardcastle Lodge is a cosy Victorian cottage at the entrance to the estate, with stunning iviews of the wooded valley.