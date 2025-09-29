New train tickets to be tested on Harrogate to Leeds line with free £15 credit

A roll out of new tickets on the railways could prove a boost to commuters, political leaders claim, with a trial to test a "simple" app over North and West Yorkshire.

Travellers taking part won't have to buy a ticket on Northern Trains between Harrogate and Leeds, but will be able to tap in on their phones.

Then it will register automatically when they alight, charging them the lowest possible fare - eliminating the need to pre-book or pay third-party fees.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy, said this was a way to bring ticketing into the 21st century.

Harrogate train station Picture Gerard Binks

"These trials are modernising fares and ticketing, making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail," he said.

"As part of our Plan for Change, we’re delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel across the north, supporting passengers and boosting economic growth, jobs and homes.”

The trial launches today, with people taking part to be given up to £15 free travel. A previous scheme in the West Midlands saw strong support, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

Further trials are to be rolled out in South Yorkshire from late next month, with one on Northern's Sheffield to Doncaster line and another on the Sheffield to Barnsley route.

The tickets are aimed at being simpler and more flexible, according to the DfT, using technology to ensure people are charged the lowest possible rate for on-the-day travel.

The wider goal, it adds, is to improve travel in the North under Labour's Plan for Change, promising the "biggest overhaul of the railways in a generation".

The trials are backed by nearly £1m in Government funding, aimed at modernising systems. Up to 4,000 passengers can take part in the trials.

Passengers would tap in on their phones, with a bar code for access through ticket barriers. Those looking to take part are asked to register on Northern's website.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said introducing smarter ticketing will remove barriers to rail travel and make it easier to get the best value fares.

"The results will help as we progress our ambition for an integrated Weaver Network seamlessly connecting travel options across West Yorkshire," she added.

"Innovative approaches like this will help us create a better-connected region and encourage more people to choose sustainable transport as a way to travel.”

